JAKE ROBERTS: Paws and reflect

The treestand is where I get to do a lot of my most serious thinking and reflecting.
One frequent sighting is that of 4-footed critters with paws. The list includes feral cats, bobcats, stray cats, dogs, coyotes, mice, skunks, mink, raccoons, possums, mountain lions, rabbits, prairie dogs, fox, squirrels, bears and porcupines. These serve my searching eyes as “Paws for Reflection.”
D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …
Even deer are observed “pawing” (with their hooves) the ground as they scratch for acorns.
Every Fall, peaking in November (locally) stags have pawed the ground, kicking leaves and grass away leaving a circle of bare dirt on which they urinate onto their strong-odored scent glands found in tufts of dark fur on their rear legs. This functions as a pungent attractant for any nearby does-in-heat.
Before leaving the scrape they will typically scratch a few lines on the bare dirt with their antlers. Usually, while standing near the scrape they raise their nose into the air allowing them to reach overhanging branches to lick and rub with more scent gland secretions from slits located just under their eyes. The scene is now wired and ready to go.
What an incredible annual ritual this is as bucks and does unite and conceive their next generation. The “hot” doe embarks on a search for scrapes, and once a scrape is discovered, the now squirrelly, estrous-laden, doe-in-heat submits her urine onto the thirsty ground already saturated with “buck-in-rut” urine. A highly competitive fast-paced pursuit now gets underway.
“The chase is on!”
When these odors waft and succeed at finding their way into sensitive long noses equipped with extraordinary olfactory capacities, the God-given design and desire for making next Spring’s baby spotted fawns becomes virtually unstoppable. This several-week long chase is exhausting for these remarkable animals.
If you want to observe this grand drama, just head to a nearby treestand that is strategically located near some scrapes.
Hang on!
This time in the woods yields some of life’s grandest sights. Here, too, is when we hear and see numerous critters with four paws each. While reflecting on these paws and pawings, one can’t help being stimulated to think about our awesome Creator.
I know I’m not alone in appreciating the majesty of it all. Incidentally, we shouldn’t eat some meats.
The Bible identifies a warning … “ And whatever goes on its paws, among all kinds of animals that go on all fours, those are unclean to you (Lev 11:27)
David, a great Bible hero said, “The LORD, who delivered me from the paw of the lion and from the paw of the bear, He will deliver me from the hand of this Philistine.” And Saul said to David, “Go, and the LORD be with you!” (1 Samuel 17:37) Giant Goliath would soon lie in a heap.
Another special word in the Bible can be found 71 times in the book of Psalms. It’s the word “SELAH” (Check it out!) It means “Paws and Reflect” Well, more accurately it means, “pause and calmly think of that” and is probably a musical term.
Here’s a use of the word, “Selah” from Psalm 24: “Lift up your heads, O you gates! Lift up, you everlasting doors! And the King of glory shall come in. Who is this King of glory? The LORD of hosts, He is the King of glory. Selah” I’m intrigued by homonyms. (Two words that sound the very same, yet have different meanings. For example: Paws and Pause. Sent and Scent. See and Sea. Two and Too.
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, in the name of Your son Jesus thank You! You have displayed incredible power by designing and creating, paws. And, You have encouraged us to pause, to “Be still and know that You are God” (Psalm 46:10) Selah!
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved! .