JAKE ROBERTS: Paws and reflect

“The chase is on!”

When these odors waft and succeed at finding their way into sensitive long noses equipped with extraordinary olfactory capacities, the God-given design and desire for making next Spring’s baby spotted fawns becomes virtually unstoppable. This several-week long chase is exhausting for these remarkable animals.

If you want to observe this grand drama, just head to a nearby treestand that is strategically located near some scrapes.

Hang on!

This time in the woods yields some of life’s grandest sights. Here, too, is when we hear and see numerous critters with four paws each. While reflecting on these paws and pawings, one can’t help being stimulated to think about our awesome Creator.

I know I’m not alone in appreciating the majesty of it all. Incidentally, we shouldn’t eat some meats.

The Bible identifies a warning … “ And whatever goes on its paws, among all kinds of animals that go on all fours, those are unclean to you (Lev 11:27)