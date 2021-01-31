JAKE ROBERTS: Pobody's Nerfect

I’ve had many a chuckle over silly mess-ups over the years … like mis-sppellengs, tyPos, spell check’s intrusive mind of its own, unclear or inaccurate pronunciations, mistaken identifications, malapropisms or just simply repeating what I heard … only to discover that what I repeated wasn’t truly what was said.

It wasn’t actually lying, but more an utterance from that ordinary blissful ignorance. Fun when intentional, but more often than not it’s just a genuine mess-up.

Nobody’s perfect is a rudimentary truth in life. Therefore, “pobody’s nerfect” rings rather true. Example: friends have called me and my Precious, Shake and Jarry … usually unintentionally.

I appreciate the proverbial truth that “a merry heart does good like a medicine” (Proverbs 17:22).

What were some of your mess-ups?

The treestand is a happy place for me…usually. Sometimes it’s downright comical.

While drawing the bow, the arrow flopped off the bowstring and clattered its way through tree branches on its harmless route to the ground. It’s easy to quickly yo-yo from high hopes to head-shaking disgust, to a you-gotta-be-kidding me moment resulting in full-out laughter. Score another escape for Bambi!