JAKE ROBERTS: Pobody's Nerfect

I’ve had many a chuckle over silly mess-ups over the years … like mis-sppellengs, tyPos, spell check’s intrusive mind of its own, unclear or inaccurate pronunciations, mistaken identifications, malapropisms or just simply repeating what I heard … only to discover that what I repeated wasn’t truly what was said.
It wasn’t actually lying, but more an utterance from that ordinary blissful ignorance. Fun when intentional, but more often than not it’s just a genuine mess-up.
Nobody’s perfect is a rudimentary truth in life. Therefore, “pobody’s nerfect” rings rather true. Example: friends have called me and my Precious, Shake and Jarry … usually unintentionally.
I appreciate the proverbial truth that “a merry heart does good like a medicine” (Proverbs 17:22).
What were some of your mess-ups?
The treestand is a happy place for me…usually. Sometimes it’s downright comical.
While drawing the bow, the arrow flopped off the bowstring and clattered its way through tree branches on its harmless route to the ground. It’s easy to quickly yo-yo from high hopes to head-shaking disgust, to a you-gotta-be-kidding me moment resulting in full-out laughter. Score another escape for Bambi!
Or, after successfully coming to a full draw, the aluminum arrow immediately crashesd into the 4-inch branch only a foot away that you didn’t see because, though the sights were unobstructed, the flight path of the arrow wasn’t. Adding insult to injury, pieces of the now-shattered shaft toppled their way to a landing zone right on the middle of the deer’s back... which sent the whitetail and its white flying flag bounding to safety.
Equally disgusting and hilarious is arriving at the woods only to discover your bow is still at home. Sigh!
Or, hiking to the treestand minus your trigger release, or arrows, or gloves, or mosquito repellant. Nowadays, I rehearse and speak aloud my 5 B’s before getting into the truck. Boots, Bow, Bucket, Backpack and Binoculars. That helps. It’s two years now without forgetting them at home.
I hope some of this merriment serves medicinal for your weary souls!
All levity aside…it’s true…nobody’s perfect. The Bible words it this way. “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23).
Interestingly, sin is an archery term. Tournament scorers would shout “Sin 7” when the arrow’s error punched the target’s 7-ring. The further the archer is from the target, the more difficult it becomes to hit the bullseye. Ultimately, targets can be moved entirely out of range, making it absolutely impossible to hit it at all.
Perfection is precisely that … elusive and impossible to attain. It’s simply out of our range. So, everyone sins and falls short of the glory of God. See?!
Pobody’s nerfect.
God alone is the remedy for sin. He paid death’s wages in our stead. Through the death of JESUS, the sinless Lamb of God, and His resurrection, believing in Him offers the gift of eternal life by receiving Him into our heart … receiving Him personally as our Savior.
His perfection is a gift … for our lack of it.
Thank you Lord Jesus. Nobody’s perfect…except ONE.
“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar, and His word is not in us.” (I John 1:9, 10)
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, thank you for seeking and saving that which was lost…me/us. I join a host of readers right now confessing our sin to You with deep gratitude that You are faithful and just to forgive us our sin and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness (sin). Might we be found faithful serving You for the remaining days of our life! Amen
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV