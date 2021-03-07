JAKE ROBERTS: Preception's snares

It surely seems that what seems to be one thing, may not really be what it seems…or so it seems. Seeing is believing … or so says Missouri’s license plates declaring them to be the “Show Me” state.

Similarly, for early Israelites it was a requirement that they see it first-hand … they called it a SIGN to be believed.

If something is true, it deserves to be believed. If we believe what is NOT true, we have been snared. If it IS true, it stands alone needing no “sign” to be believed.

Fowlers and trappers are typically highly skilled at taking the keenest of survival instincts to spell the doom of a once wary winged-wildlife fowl… or fooling nose-knows wildlife critters of field and swamp. The simple aim of the snare is to give the illusion or perception that all is safe.

It is not safe. It is a poised killer.

Predators are sneaky, stealthy, furtive, lurking, anticipating, planning, conniving and totally unsympathetic. There is no escape for an impala in open ground as a higher-speed cheetah relentlessly pursues that vulnerable prey.

A metaphor and caution from Scripture reasons that “As a bird hastens to the snare, He did not know it would cost his life.” (Proverbs 7:23)