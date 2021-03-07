JAKE ROBERTS: Preception's snares

It surely seems that what seems to be one thing, may not really be what it seems…or so it seems. Seeing is believing … or so says Missouri’s license plates declaring them to be the “Show Me” state.
Similarly, for early Israelites it was a requirement that they see it first-hand … they called it a SIGN to be believed.
If something is true, it deserves to be believed. If we believe what is NOT true, we have been snared. If it IS true, it stands alone needing no “sign” to be believed.
Fowlers and trappers are typically highly skilled at taking the keenest of survival instincts to spell the doom of a once wary winged-wildlife fowl… or fooling nose-knows wildlife critters of field and swamp. The simple aim of the snare is to give the illusion or perception that all is safe.
It is not safe. It is a poised killer.
Predators are sneaky, stealthy, furtive, lurking, anticipating, planning, conniving and totally unsympathetic. There is no escape for an impala in open ground as a higher-speed cheetah relentlessly pursues that vulnerable prey.
A metaphor and caution from Scripture reasons that “As a bird hastens to the snare, He did not know it would cost his life.” (Proverbs 7:23)
I hear that a person’s (or bird’s or animal’s) perception is that individual’s reality. However true that may be, it is by the facts neither real nor true when the pending grip of a trap or a snare’s noose awaits. It’ll cost you!
It’s fascinating (and a bit aggravating) to watch the neighbor’s cat poised at the base of our bird feeders or hovering over a wiggling nest of our cottontail’s newborns.
All day, everyday the predators search for their daily groceries…by any means or methods at their disposal. The predator is locked on…the prey has been duped and prepared to be the day’s next meal.
Mankind’s perceptions often take the form of what we justify as a feeling, or instincts, intuition, gut-feeling…an ESP of sorts. What feels like a heart attack may just be a nasty case of indigestion painfully calling for that trip to the toilet. On the other hand, to perceive a real heart attack as mere indigestion could cost you your life.
A bird/fowler’s snare with its lustful lure has fooled the nose and causes the undoing of many a raccoon, skunk, wildcat, mouse , rat, coyote or fox.
One’s greatest strength can rapidly become one’s greatest weakness.
Some Biblical words to the wise (and fools): “A fool’s mouth is his destruction, And his lips are the snare of his soul.” (Proverbs 18:7)
“For among My people are found wicked men; They lie in wait as one who sets snares. They set a trap. They catch men.” (Jeremiah 5:26)
“There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.” (Proverbs 14:12) And then there’s this truth to be believed, “The fear of man brings a snare, But whoever trusts in the LORD shall be safe.”
“You shall know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:32)
Maybe the better word is “Discernment”. Discernment is based purely upon truth and serves us as a caution for our mind and heart and welfare. Maturity is hard to fool.
“But solid food belongs to those who are of full age, that is, those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil. (Hebrews 5:14)
PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, please guard us from our own perceptions and our own way of thinking and doing things. Please help us to discern good from evil. Thank You for TRUTH and for BEING truth (John 14:6) and please foster our discernment in Jesus’ name. Amen.
Remember …You are loved!
All Bible quotes are from the NKJV