JAKE ROBERTS: Pretense, concealment and delusional

This is NOT what you think it is, or who it is … it’s just pretense. If I camo up and hide in the bushes then no one can even notice I’m there...that’s concealment. Or, if I play like an ostrich and drive my head into the sand …it’s delusional to think one is not visible.
Nature’s pretenders are numerous and fascinating. Take the bull snake, for example, when provoked and after a failed attempt to ward off the predator with a cobra-necked hissing-fit, it gives up and goes belly up…pretending to be dead.
Same thing with the opossum … hence the cliché, “He was playing ‘Possum.”
A Killdeer runs from its nest feigning a broken wing to lure predators from its vulnerable ground nest.
Some birds, animals and insects have profound camouflage. https://www.boredpanda.com/animal-camouflage gives a great look at 20 amazing examples. Ptarmigans and toads, owls, caterpillars, spiders and sea horses, walking sticks, a tropidoderus childrenii (wow), a Great Potoo (a what?), a curled new-born fawn, ruffed grouse, snakes and katydids.
Isn’t creation an absolute marvel?!
Even burying its head in the sand apparently serves some positive purpose for those tall-legged birds. Yet, it stands as a metaphor for people who won’t face facts, or prefer glossing over predicaments, or who don’t want to “face the music.”
There’s no safety in this ostrich-behavior. In the end it is indeed delusional to think you’re hiding from your dilemma by sticking your head in the sand.
Our Bible cites some intriguing pretenses. King David for one, dubbed a man after God’s own heart, pretended this: “ Now David took these words to heart, and was very much afraid of Achish the king of Gath. So he changed his behavior before them, pretended madness in their hands, scratched on the doors of the gate, and let his saliva fall down on his beard.
Then Achish said to his servants, “Look, you see the man is insane. Why have you brought him to me? Have I need of madmen, that you have brought this fellow to play the madman in my presence? (1 Samuel 21:12-15)
The patriarch Abraham and his wife, Sarah pretended she was his sister so Abimilech wouldn’t kill him to have her (Genesis 20) Likewise his son Isaac also pretended his wife, Rebekah was his sister to also avoid being killed. (Genesis 26:7)
Jacob (Israel) pretended to be his brother Esau to gain father Isaac’s blessing of the firstborn. (Genesis 25)
Another interesting pretense is cited in Proverbs13:7, “There is one who makes himself rich, yet has nothing; And one who makes himself poor, yet has great riches.”
Here’s the great news in the face of all this deception: “ For the LORD grants wisdom! From His mouth come knowledge and understanding. He grants a treasure of common sense to the honest. He is a shield to those who walk with integrity. He guards the paths of the just and protects those who are faithful to him.” (Proverbs 2:6-8).
Romans 12:3 issues this great directive to, “not think of himself more highly than he ought to think, but to think soberly. “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he.”
God knows your heart. He knows what we think and what we long for. Being surrounded by distrust and deceit, we’re left wondering who and what to believe. Let us know and teach and live out TRUTH!
PRAYER NUGGET: Precious Father-God and our Lord JESUS CHRIST: As the One who sees hearts and weighs our motives, please guard this heart from deceit and pretense. Please equip us to believe in our heart the truth of Who You truly are. Please help us! In Jesus’ precious name we pray. Amen.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV