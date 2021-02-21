JAKE ROBERTS: Pretense, concealment and delusional

There’s no safety in this ostrich-behavior. In the end it is indeed delusional to think you’re hiding from your dilemma by sticking your head in the sand.

Our Bible cites some intriguing pretenses. King David for one, dubbed a man after God’s own heart, pretended this: “ Now David took these words to heart, and was very much afraid of Achish the king of Gath. So he changed his behavior before them, pretended madness in their hands, scratched on the doors of the gate, and let his saliva fall down on his beard.

Then Achish said to his servants, “Look, you see the man is insane. Why have you brought him to me? Have I need of madmen, that you have brought this fellow to play the madman in my presence? (1 Samuel 21:12-15)

The patriarch Abraham and his wife, Sarah pretended she was his sister so Abimilech wouldn’t kill him to have her (Genesis 20) Likewise his son Isaac also pretended his wife, Rebekah was his sister to also avoid being killed. (Genesis 26:7)

Jacob (Israel) pretended to be his brother Esau to gain father Isaac’s blessing of the firstborn. (Genesis 25)

Another interesting pretense is cited in Proverbs13:7, “There is one who makes himself rich, yet has nothing; And one who makes himself poor, yet has great riches.”