JAKE ROBERTS: Priceless

Last week while looking for a parking spot at a Rocky Mountain ski resort, there were choices for the six of us ranging from free to $50.

Never paid $50 before and my son, the driver, wasn’t about to. Free parking is serviced by shuttle busses if you don’t mind the wait and the hassle. After unsuccessfully finding a suitable spot, they allowed me to cough up the $50.

Advantageously we landed right near the lifts. No long walk with ski boots on.

I’m far from wealthy and know this…they wouldn’t let their old dad pay for his lift ticket, ski rental, gas, or meals … it was the least I could do.

We were super happy to be in the $50 spot. A key factor in real estate values is one called “the principle of Highest and Best use. A site may have interest for various uses, and zoning impacts value as well as location in general.

Land that’s in a high demand location and best for a service station/convenience store has a much higher price tag and ‘value in use” than if it were used for a small chapel for worship. There are other factors in value.