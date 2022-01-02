JAKE ROBERTS: Priceless

At this writing the value of gold is listed at a mere $1,838.70 per ounce. Silver is listed at $23.45. Most anything/everything of value is measured by some unit of measure or comparison … per ounce, per ton, per square foot, per gallon, per ride, per seat/ticket, per square yard, per acre, per kilowatt hour, per mile, per tire, per karat, per brick, per yard (liquid), per parking space.
Supply and demand greatly impacts what a person is willing to pay or sell for. Professional services typically have a $ per hour increment (billable hours).
The animal kingdom gives little thought to the value per much of anything. They live by supply and demand unwittingly. They are most vulnerable to hunters and are prey for any species higher up the food-chain.
Successful hunters, therefore, study food plots, watering sources and places where critters rest…and for access to hunt.
For the animal it’s “survival of the fittest.”
Many units of value are relative. Remember this old adage … One man’s trash is another man’s treasure? This really is true for the price of a diamond carat.
I was surprised that a carat (a unit of weight) can vary in value from $1,910 to $15, 160. THAT’s a very wide gap in relativity!
Last week while looking for a parking spot at a Rocky Mountain ski resort, there were choices for the six of us ranging from free to $50.
Never paid $50 before and my son, the driver, wasn’t about to. Free parking is serviced by shuttle busses if you don’t mind the wait and the hassle. After unsuccessfully finding a suitable spot, they allowed me to cough up the $50.
Advantageously we landed right near the lifts. No long walk with ski boots on.
I’m far from wealthy and know this…they wouldn’t let their old dad pay for his lift ticket, ski rental, gas, or meals … it was the least I could do.
We were super happy to be in the $50 spot. A key factor in real estate values is one called “the principle of Highest and Best use. A site may have interest for various uses, and zoning impacts value as well as location in general.
Land that’s in a high demand location and best for a service station/convenience store has a much higher price tag and ‘value in use” than if it were used for a small chapel for worship. There are other factors in value.
Deer give no thought to dollar values. They are content to search for any food source within their ability to leap a fence. They are incapable of dealing with no trespassing signs warning against prosecution.
Hunters on the other hand are often willing to pay high fees for permission to hunt.
Did you see what the lucky lottery winner paid to harvest a huge Rocky mountain sheep recently? Astronomical! He who owns the gold gets to hunt where he wants. There’s a church chorus whose lyric says that you can’t eat gold and if you were facing dire starvation and owned all the gold in the world, and needed bread…you lose.
So, what in your value system is priceless? What must you have or own? What is your basis for contentment? 2022?
Rockefeller says “one more dollar”. Many alongside their loved one’s deathbed cry out for one more day…one more breath.
The Bible teaches that with food and raiment to be content.(I Timothy 6) Priceless is love joy, peace patience, gentleness (kindness), goodness, faith, meekness and self-control. (Galatians 5) They are God’s gift and Holy Spirit’s fruit… available exclusively through His Son, the Lord JESUS Christ.
PRAYER NUGGET: Almighty God, we love You! Thank you for placing such high value on us… for purchasing us with Your Son’s blood. In JESUS’ name.
(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!