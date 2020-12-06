JAKE ROBERTS: Queen of the jungle

The lion male is titled, “King of the jungle.” He is the iconic image for MGM movie studios and his roar is ferocious!
It’s pretty impressive overlooking our valley from the top of Scottsbluff Monument where it’s a common and haunting experience to hear the King’s roar from Riverside zoo echoing through our valley. His ominous roar seems so out of place in the serene panorama unique to Western Nebraska.
So then, I reckon that makes the lioness “Queen of the jungle.”
His role is to protect her and the rest of the “pride” (usually about 13 in number including cubs, aunts and uncles). It’s believed his large mane is part of his intimidating appearance to be feared by the jungle’s lesser minions, including mankind.
Her role is primary wage earner. She’s the primary sleek and efficient hunter and parent. She’s the one to most fear.
Apparently only about 20,000 lions exist in the world today, as they have vanished from 95% of their range (Thanks, Google).
Mama bears, and lionesses, and nearly all mama mammals are not to be messed with (speaking of being protective!) while rearing the offspring.
Proverbs 17:12 says “Let a man meet a bear robbed of her cubs, Rather than a fool in his folly.”
I’ve watched mother bears in the wild. I’ve watched mothers bearing children in our domestic realm. Lesson learned…don’t mess with Mama!!!
Most of it is just simply innate. You don’t need to teach and train mothers in the wild to protect their cubs.
Honestly, I shake my head at the decision and capacity of our fellow Americans and global population… mama bears and lionesses will fight to the death to protect their little ones, yet millions of our moms have chosen to fight their children to their death. Not a very fair fight…who’s being protected and from what? Criminal? Borderline fool-folly.
I’m not crying out from an ivory tower. I’m an “illegitimate son” conceived during adultery. And to have my mother confess that had it been legal, she would have aborted me was a sobering revelation and a tough pill to swallow.
Precious and I aborted five of our own babies…naturally. They are called miscarriages.
During our 55 years together God also allowed the birth of four children to be entrusted to our home.
I’ve weighed the argument…” kids will be kids.”
A sigh goes out for pregnant teens … it’s always the real female who gets pregnant. (profound rocket science).
It’s been a privileged honor over the years to watch gals come to JESUS. Fortunately, abortion is not the unpardonable sin.
I’ve wept with mothers who grieve the loss of their babies at their own hands. It’s excruciating. And it’s overwhelming to name an aborted child, and receive JESUS personally into their life and heart.
I Thank God there’s hope for us all. All of us have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. (Romans 3:23).
My words are NOT intended to wound, demean, judge or guilt trip. I’m just venting my grief and airing my gratitude.
Grief at the choice by any Lion Queen to NOT die for her child, but instead have the child dead for Mom’s motive.
Gratitude, because I am one of the fortunate ones the law and the lawmakers protected. My mother emerged as a terrific Lion Queen…who loved me ‘til her death. If I have this correct, then about the only truly eternal thing we can do is “bear” children.
PRAYER NUGGET: Father might You stir these words in someone’s life to receive forgiveness for foolish decisions. To bring peace into chaos, receive JESUS, and allow the birth of children into our homes. God please grant our nation more real-deal Lion Queens.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV
