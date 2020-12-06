JAKE ROBERTS: Queen of the jungle

I’ve watched mother bears in the wild. I’ve watched mothers bearing children in our domestic realm. Lesson learned…don’t mess with Mama!!!

Most of it is just simply innate. You don’t need to teach and train mothers in the wild to protect their cubs.

Honestly, I shake my head at the decision and capacity of our fellow Americans and global population… mama bears and lionesses will fight to the death to protect their little ones, yet millions of our moms have chosen to fight their children to their death. Not a very fair fight…who’s being protected and from what? Criminal? Borderline fool-folly.

I’m not crying out from an ivory tower. I’m an “illegitimate son” conceived during adultery. And to have my mother confess that had it been legal, she would have aborted me was a sobering revelation and a tough pill to swallow.

Precious and I aborted five of our own babies…naturally. They are called miscarriages.

During our 55 years together God also allowed the birth of four children to be entrusted to our home.

I’ve weighed the argument…” kids will be kids.”

A sigh goes out for pregnant teens … it’s always the real female who gets pregnant. (profound rocket science).