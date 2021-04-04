JAKE ROBERTS: Really bad

Really bad. What an expression.
Context: Generous people are such great examples. A special young man is in town to lovingly be at his Dad’s side (serious brain cancer). A family friend wants to loan him their car to use. In describing the offer, the young man said his friends wanted him to use their vehicle “REALLY BAD.”
We know exactly what they were saying and what incredible love is their motive.
Really bad?
I heard some really bad jokes over the years … grieved over some really bad relationships … seen some really bad car wrecks … ached over some really bad terminal illnesses … listened to some really bad advice, etc.
Interestingly, teens went through a period of declaring something to be really bad … translation: it was really good.
The older I get the confused-er I get. Sigh.
It’s really encouraging to see genuine friendships in action that want to serve … really bad.
I suppose someone more grammatically astute would confront this issue by correcting the wording to make “bad” into “badly” ... transforming the adjective into a more accurate adverb. If you’re a tenderhearted reader you’re likely yawning at this grammar-chat, yet rejoicing and being highly supportive of the car loan and loaner and loanee … me, too.
While in a treestand I’ve withstood some really bad wind gusts, some really bad weather. If your schedule is like mine you can’t just go to the woods any, or every, day to land on the best conditions.
The hunt has to fit your schedule. You have to take what you get … gratefully. Hot hunts with swarming mosquitoes have been really bad experiences.
Precious would shake her head and ask, “So, why do you go?”
“Because I HAVE to … really bad”!
She replies, “Oh, I see.” I notice her contorted and wincing facial expression.
Travelling on a long trip and only minutes from the last rest stop, I hear, “Daddy I have to go! Really bad!”
One time I said “hold it!” Like I said, it was just “one time.” Fast learner.
I’ve witnessed some really bad encounters amongst fowl and critters. It generally describes a “survival of the fittest” event.
Void of compassion and mercy, the brutal scenes unfold. The demise of a rabbit to coyote … a mouse or snake to sharp talons of owls or hawks or eagles.
The bigger the predator, even larger at-risk critters become highly vulnerable. Many boney carcasses are strewn along rivers, pastures, and feeding/watering zones.
Critters gone mindless at mating season are particularly vulnerable, as are hens on nests, and naïve new-borns.
The internet displayed about 75 synonyms for “really bad” ( Just a few examples … “terribly, extremely, downright, bad-to the-bone”, etc.)
In our opening scenario, I know it was actually conveying, “I’d be very glad to, my pleasure, my honor”. For the sake of hearty communication “really bad” becomes a “really good” way to express it.
I think the intent of the heart trumps grammar. (My apologies to English teachers and other staunch grammarians).
Interestingly, the Bible warns us that “good” is the distinct opposite of “bad” or “evil.”
“For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that each one may receive the things done in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5:10)
We are on the alert that in these latter, if not last, days evil will be called good, and good evil.
“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; That put darkness for light, and light for darkness; That put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20)
PRAYER NUGGET: Truly, God is good! (Psalm 73:1) Love and goodness are His hallmark motives. Thank You, Lord Jesus!