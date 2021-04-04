JAKE ROBERTS: Really bad

Critters gone mindless at mating season are particularly vulnerable, as are hens on nests, and naïve new-borns.

The internet displayed about 75 synonyms for “really bad” ( Just a few examples … “terribly, extremely, downright, bad-to the-bone”, etc.)

In our opening scenario, I know it was actually conveying, “I’d be very glad to, my pleasure, my honor”. For the sake of hearty communication “really bad” becomes a “really good” way to express it.

I think the intent of the heart trumps grammar. (My apologies to English teachers and other staunch grammarians).

Interestingly, the Bible warns us that “good” is the distinct opposite of “bad” or “evil.”

“For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that each one may receive the things done in the body, according to what he has done, whether good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5:10)

We are on the alert that in these latter, if not last, days evil will be called good, and good evil.

“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; That put darkness for light, and light for darkness; That put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20)