JAKE ROBERTS: Red-Breasted rendezvous

It’s fun and fascinating watching an October robin-flock rendezvous at a bird bath. It’s there I observed an albino robin. It’s there the largest, fluffiest robin I ever saw just crouched down into the water and soaked up the refreshment, and the sun’s rays and then proceeded to flap-wing the water sending water drops all around and outside the confines of the bath’s basin. Over and over again.

Do you wonder how this all comes to be? How predictable the migration is? And, the amazing varieties and variableness of the various species of migrate-ers.

Sandhill cranes, geese, robins, mallards, mourning doves and starlings. Food source is critical to the motivation to migrate. Reproduction is at the heart of the return migration northward. And all this by design by creation’s DESIGNER. May God be praised!

Do you have a birdbath full of fresh water available for the rendezvous? I like the edited cliché; “Birds of a flock feather together.” Perhaps there’s a form of safety and security by flocking. Or, perhaps, there’s a greater sense of some form of bird-camaraderie by being together. t looks like we go through our seasons as well.

You might find us gathered around our own social form of birdbath. God made us to be together and to feed together.