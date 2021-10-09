JAKE ROBERTS: Red-Breasted rendezvous

It’s here! The Fall migration.
It’s with great joy we get to embrace the brief layovers of hundreds even thousands of various species of migratory birds. We keep four birdbaths full with fresh water. The rewards are so worth it.
D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …
With our dry, if not arid, climate the birds come thirsty and dusty. Some of the favorites are the red-breasted robins.
The last couple of days has given rise to terrific robin sightings. Hopefully, there are worms and insects enough to keep them energized for the southbound face-on flapping of wings bearing the burden to reach their ultimate winter destination.
Each summer, a momma robin will hatch out two or three broods of offspring. The color named after this common, familiar and highly loved songbird is simply, “Robin-egg blue.” It’s gorgeous, and is one of my all-time favorite colors!
One never tires of the robin’s innate tender chirping and gracing our yards in search of worms and caterpillars, moths and other creeping life forms. They are such a common sight, and can so easily be taken for granted.
Because the robin’s nibs are incapable of routing out worms in our yards when the ground is frozen solid, it’s time to pack up and flock up and head to warmer digs.
It’s during this flocking practice that our four birdbath capacities become maxed out. They love to splash and frolic about!
It’s fun and fascinating watching an October robin-flock rendezvous at a bird bath. It’s there I observed an albino robin. It’s there the largest, fluffiest robin I ever saw just crouched down into the water and soaked up the refreshment, and the sun’s rays and then proceeded to flap-wing the water sending water drops all around and outside the confines of the bath’s basin. Over and over again.
Do you wonder how this all comes to be? How predictable the migration is? And, the amazing varieties and variableness of the various species of migrate-ers.
Sandhill cranes, geese, robins, mallards, mourning doves and starlings. Food source is critical to the motivation to migrate. Reproduction is at the heart of the return migration northward. And all this by design by creation’s DESIGNER. May God be praised!
Do you have a birdbath full of fresh water available for the rendezvous? I like the edited cliché; “Birds of a flock feather together.” Perhaps there’s a form of safety and security by flocking. Or, perhaps, there’s a greater sense of some form of bird-camaraderie by being together. t looks like we go through our seasons as well.
You might find us gathered around our own social form of birdbath. God made us to be together and to feed together.
Fellowship is God’s word for us humanoids. We are described as; “… eagerly waiting for the revelation of our Lord Jesus Christ, who will also confirm you to the end, that you may be blameless in the day of our Lord Jesus Christ. God is faithful, by whom you were called into THE FELLOWSHIP OF HIS SON, JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD.” (1 Corinthians 1:8-10).
I notice that starlings and blue jays are not really open to sharing the birdbath with robins. Plus, God says we are NOT to have fellowship with everyone.
“ For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light (for the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness, righteousness, and truth), finding out what is acceptable to the Lord. AND HAVE NO FELLOWSHIP with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them. (Ephesians 5:8-11)
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, thank YOU! Please help us to do an even better job of fellowshipping with YOU and with each other. Thanks for being the Author of migration and the Author and Finisher of our faith.
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember, you are deeply loved!