JAKE ROBERTS: Scoldings and scolders

The sun has risen, the bird bath is full and alluring to the resident sparrows, finches, robins, squirrels, blackbirds and, of course, the Blue Jay.
The Blue Jay can produce an incredibly melodic (always the loudest bird in the neighborhood) warble-kind of vocalization. Its August renditions are our vanguard to the approaching Fall season of life. There’s transition in the air.
JAKE ROBERTS
D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …
These nearly unbearable days in the high 90s are trading off their stifling and unrelenting grip on your sweaty attire to those longed for cool days and cooler evenings of shorter days.
It’s almost football season, and deer season and corn harvest. Today the stalks are tasseled, the ears full and nearly mature. The brittle brown leaves are lurking to replace their lush green life-filled counterparts. Once silent leaves are now becoming those stiff crackling ones.
The Blue Jays are in high choral outcry mode with their personal and unique symphonic overtones. You don’t have to see them. Within earshot they stir in your heart…that’s a Blue Jay!
In the distance you can hear a responding Blue Jay. Friend or foe? As they make their way to the bowls of corn and carefully placed shelled peanuts, the battles begin.
They can be the harshest and most aggressive birds on the block. No longer are they simply masters of melody but they now emit fierce, harsh, screaming and scolding from the kingdom of the bowls and baths. Squirrels often cower in fear.
Fall is near, just listen to those Blue Jay hogs at the bird feeders. Make way for the Jay! (checkout Lesleythebirdnerd on YouTube) 30 years ago in late August my family arrived in town, to the morning’s backdrop of songs and scoldings of the Blue Jay. They demand attention and submission from the other birdlings.
Their pointy helmet-crown, soft grey downy clothes and vivid dark blue-purple markings accompany their scolding voice, personality and demeanor. Sometimes they are actually kinda hard to like. They are arrogant, bossy ogres at the seed-restaurant.
JESUS made us all. Personalities vary. Contrasts of disposition, temperament, fuse length of anger, giftedness, interests … all impacting social relationships that tend to either befriend or repulse. If you’ve been scolded, put down, betrayed, badgered, bullied or belittled you know the pain and hurt that can paralyze your very foundations for trust and honor.
Isn’t it terrific to know the God of all comfort?! His intimate knowledge of all that we are, desire, hope for, think, imagine and ultimately decide is poised to lead us in righteousness and joy.
His parable of the sower warns of the debilitating nature of tough times and tough people. (Matthew 13) But, what encouragement!
JESUS says, “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation (tough times), but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world” (John 16:33)
“The tongue of the wise uses knowledge rightly, But the mouth of fools pours forth foolishness”. (Proverbs 15:2)
I appreciate the following encouraging instruction in the face of tough people, “ Servants, be submissive to your masters with all fear, not only to the good and gentle, but also to the harsh. For this is commendable, if because of conscience toward God one endures grief, suffering wrongfully.” (1 Peter 2:18,19)
Ours is a gift of life in a diverse and decaying world. These sounds of life and seasons bring us special joy. Blue Jays annoy and scold AND with serendipitous symphonic songs pierce our praise and awe of CREATOR GOD!
Thank you Lord Jesus.
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, thank YOU! We praise you in JESUS’ name. Thanks for creating Blue Jays. Please help us to be bearers of light in darkness and to excel at edifying others.
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!