JAKE ROBERTS: Scoldings and scolders

The sun has risen, the bird bath is full and alluring to the resident sparrows, finches, robins, squirrels, blackbirds and, of course, the Blue Jay.

The Blue Jay can produce an incredibly melodic (always the loudest bird in the neighborhood) warble-kind of vocalization. Its August renditions are our vanguard to the approaching Fall season of life. There’s transition in the air.

These nearly unbearable days in the high 90s are trading off their stifling and unrelenting grip on your sweaty attire to those longed for cool days and cooler evenings of shorter days.

It’s almost football season, and deer season and corn harvest. Today the stalks are tasseled, the ears full and nearly mature. The brittle brown leaves are lurking to replace their lush green life-filled counterparts. Once silent leaves are now becoming those stiff crackling ones.

The Blue Jays are in high choral outcry mode with their personal and unique symphonic overtones. You don’t have to see them. Within earshot they stir in your heart…that’s a Blue Jay!

In the distance you can hear a responding Blue Jay. Friend or foe? As they make their way to the bowls of corn and carefully placed shelled peanuts, the battles begin.