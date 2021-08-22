JAKE ROBERTS: Sheep pickin'

Also in Isaiah 53 we read, “All we like sheep have gone astray; We have turned, every one, to his own way; And the LORD has laid on Him (JESUS) the iniquity of us all.”

I recently watched a documentary where uniformed law-enforcers came to the rescue of three cute fuzzy little orphaned waddlers. It was alongside a busy four-lane highway during rush hour as reports were coming in of a mashed mother mallard surrounded by three confused ducklings waddling about aimlessly.

Their life was at high risk , and so, too, were the lives of many distracted high-speed gawking (would-be tender-hearted rescuers) passers-by. This recipe for disaster was a ticking time-bomb calling for immediate intervention. Mama mallards with newly hatched way cute ducklings in tow, filing toward some pond is one of those stop-you-in-your-boots moments and encounter with nature and our Creator.

Fortunately, the rescue was successful. The ducklings were located quickly in the tall grass and placed in a safe cage for transport to a re-hab facility. Safe! They would be lowered down alongside another mama mallard with her own little web-footed trailers.

She and the newfound triplets would engage in nature’s way of imprinting. Fortunately, the rescued trio quickly fell in step with their new step-mom and newly found step-siblings.