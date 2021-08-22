JAKE ROBERTS: Sheep pickin'

Showing shorn sheep can shake young show-persons right down to their shepherd-shoes. Yet, some show great poise and confidence as they parade their underlings before the watchful eyes of expert judges of sheep and shepherds. It’s tense.
JAKE ROBERTS
I am intrigued by the preparation, pride and performance of these young learners. You don’t develop this skill of showing sheep overnight.
My hat is off to those who have walked the arena floor beside groomed, alert, and obedient prized sheep. Soon they would be shepherded by a new purchaser when typically all the hours leading up to this moment are quickly rewarded by a higher-than-value bid.
Mission accomplished.
These sheep have been picked and purchased. Slaughter awaits.
JESUS, The LAMB OF GOD is also the Good, Great, Chief Shepherd who was prophesied in Isaiah 53 as being “ led as a sheep to the slaughter; And as a lamb before its shearer is silent, So He opened not His mouth.
In His humiliation His justice was taken away, And who will declare His generation? For His life is taken from the earth.”
In Acts 8 the apostle Philip is led to a high-profile Ethiopian leader reading this very Isaiah passage while in his chariot. At the conclusion of this encounter the Ethiopian would declare to Philip, ““I believe that JESUS CHRIST is the Son of God.”
Also in Isaiah 53 we read, “All we like sheep have gone astray; We have turned, every one, to his own way; And the LORD has laid on Him (JESUS) the iniquity of us all.”
I recently watched a documentary where uniformed law-enforcers came to the rescue of three cute fuzzy little orphaned waddlers. It was alongside a busy four-lane highway during rush hour as reports were coming in of a mashed mother mallard surrounded by three confused ducklings waddling about aimlessly.
Their life was at high risk , and so, too, were the lives of many distracted high-speed gawking (would-be tender-hearted rescuers) passers-by. This recipe for disaster was a ticking time-bomb calling for immediate intervention. Mama mallards with newly hatched way cute ducklings in tow, filing toward some pond is one of those stop-you-in-your-boots moments and encounter with nature and our Creator.
Fortunately, the rescue was successful. The ducklings were located quickly in the tall grass and placed in a safe cage for transport to a re-hab facility. Safe! They would be lowered down alongside another mama mallard with her own little web-footed trailers.
She and the newfound triplets would engage in nature’s way of imprinting. Fortunately, the rescued trio quickly fell in step with their new step-mom and newly found step-siblings.
Equally cute is a gated community of little bleating lambs. I love watching their hippy-hopping about and their boisterous bleaty outbursts. It’s so gratifying to snuggle them in your arms.
I appreciate the painting of JESUS with Him cradling a lamb in his arms and another painting of Him with a larger lamb around his shoulders with the hooves being gripped by His hands.
As a pastor-shepherd for 40 years I have come to love His sheep. Sadly, pastors don’t get to pick their sheep. Rather it’s the sheep that pick their church and their pastors. If I could pick my sheep, I’d pick YOU!
JESUS instructed Peter to demonstrate his love for JESUS by tending His lambs and feeding His sheep. Peter understood and did precisely that.
Paul passionately pleaded with pastor-shepherds to “ Therefore take heed to yourselves and to all the flock, among which the Holy Spirit has made you overseers, to shepherd the church of God which He purchased with His own blood.” (Acts 20:28)
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, thank YOU! We praise you for JESUS, the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world!
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!