JAKE ROBERTS: Skull session

Laying on the ground were a number of different skulls. Some I could identify, others I couldn’t.

What’s the difference between the skull of a coyote and a fox? Snake skulls, cows, rabbits, hawks, beavers, hummingbirds, eagles, buzzards (they’re back!), dogs, sheep, horses and more.

The distinctions are particularly unique when comparing eye sockets, mass and teeth. I continue to marvel at GOD’s creation. Some skulls are massive!

A “skull fish” is a whale that is more than 2 years old (The Bowhead whale has an average lifespan of 100 – 200 years. The average life expectancy of southern and northern resident killer whales is about 29 years for females and 17 years for males. Admittedly I’ve never seen a whale skull on my walks to or from the treestand.)

How impressive to contemplate God’s imagination and creative juices. Like creating baby blue whales gaining 198 pounds each day on their way to an adult weight of 100,000 tons (the tongue alone weighs almost 3 tons) That requires 40 million krill a day weighing about 4 tons.

Makes me think about how much I weigh, how much food it takes to maintain it…and all the daily waste disposal besides. Whew!!!