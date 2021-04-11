JAKE ROBERTS: Skull session

Laying on the ground were a number of different skulls. Some I could identify, others I couldn’t.
What’s the difference between the skull of a coyote and a fox? Snake skulls, cows, rabbits, hawks, beavers, hummingbirds, eagles, buzzards (they’re back!), dogs, sheep, horses and more.
The distinctions are particularly unique when comparing eye sockets, mass and teeth. I continue to marvel at GOD’s creation. Some skulls are massive!
A “skull fish” is a whale that is more than 2 years old (The Bowhead whale has an average lifespan of 100 – 200 years. The average life expectancy of southern and northern resident killer whales is about 29 years for females and 17 years for males. Admittedly I’ve never seen a whale skull on my walks to or from the treestand.)
How impressive to contemplate God’s imagination and creative juices. Like creating baby blue whales gaining 198 pounds each day on their way to an adult weight of 100,000 tons (the tongue alone weighs almost 3 tons) That requires 40 million krill a day weighing about 4 tons.
Makes me think about how much I weigh, how much food it takes to maintain it…and all the daily waste disposal besides. Whew!!!
Cranium is another word for skull. Intriguing is the fact that our babies are typically born with two major soft spots called fontanels (not to be confused with the agriculture market’s daily Fontanelle Final Bell). These are spaces between the skull bones that allow for ongoing molding of the final skull shape as it is established as the grand protector of the brain.
Fractured skulls are serious injuries! Skullduggery has nothing at all to do with skulls…it’s a word for devious unscrupulous behavior.
Don’t quite know how to say this, but a study of 3,000 people using the latest in imaging analysis techniques concluded that women’s skulls are thicker than men’s.
I would never say to Precious I thought she was thick-skulled. That would put my own skull at serious risk.
And then we hear the term “numbskull” describing a stupid or foolish person, dunce, dolt or dimwit … a most demeaning of insults.
Skulls include a hole in the head by the eye socket to allow for the large optic nerve to be fed into the brain. Once again, we are fearfully and wonderfully made!
A skull session is what athletic and business teams utilize as conferences for teaching, training and building strategies for success.
We are fresh off our great Easter worship services. We were reminded of the great expense and horrendous crucifixion of our Lord JESUS that transpired at the place called Golgotha, meaning the place of a skull.
In 2011, Precious and I were in awe as we stood at the empty Garden Tomb in Israel. We entered and were deeply moved by a wooden sign with these routered words … “HE IS NOT HERE, FOR HE IS RISEN.” There it was, the chilling truth!!!
Nearby was a large, gnarly stone-gouged hillside. It was very easily viewed as the place of a SKULL.
It was there where sharp thorns vise-gripped the skull of our Savior, our Lord JESUS Christ.
PRAYER NUGGET: I fully agree with, and parrot, the same prayer that says, “I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made!” (Psalm 139:14) God breathed the following prayer instruction into the pen of the apostle John, “Then I saw another angel flying in the midst of heaven, having the everlasting gospel to preach to those who dwell on the earth—to every nation, tribe, tongue, and people— saying with a loud voice, “Fear God and give glory to Him, for the hour of His judgment has come; and worship Him who made heaven and earth, the sea and springs of water.” (Revelation 14:6, 7)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!
All Bible quotes are from the NKJV