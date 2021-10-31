JAKE ROBERTS: Skunked

Nada. Zilch. None. Zero. Nothing. Zip. Scratch. Naught. Void. Cipher. Goose egg. Zippo. Diddly squat. Skunked. You went to all that trouble and bother to go fishing and came home empty handed…you got skunked.
One of the powerful accounts of getting skunked is in the Bible when Peter with great emotion said he was going fishing. That night this professional fisherman caught NOTHING … skunked.
JESUS had set him up for a miracle.
In John 21 we read, “Jesus stood on the shore; yet the disciples did not know that it was Jesus. Then Jesus said to them, Children, have you any food?” They answered Him, “No.” And He said to them, “Cast the net on the right side of the boat, and you will find some.” So they cast, and now they were not able to draw it in because of the multitude of fish. Therefore that disciple whom Jesus loved said to Peter, “It is the Lord!”
Peter and the others went from being skunked to being well fed….and astonished.
As a Math major in college I was given a huge lesson. You can’t divide by zero. I saw an algebraic proof that 1 = 2. The algebra was flawless.
To come to such an absurd conclusion, one of the steps along the way subtly divided by zero. We had a math lab where each student had an electric calculator, the size of a typewriter.
In bold letters above the keyboard was this command. “DO NOT DIVIDE BY ZERO.”
It doesn’t compute. The machine would just chug and chug and chug … until the machine would burn up, lock up. Any time you mess with truth, you can live a life of dangerous relativity.
JESUS is the truth (John 14:6) Try to deny that, mess with truth and a worse dilemma than thinking 1 = 2 will assault one’s very being. I think that’s why we are encouraged to have the faith and trust of a child.
I raised a few 3 year olds. Just try and convince one of them that 1 = 2.
Seriously? I don’t believe we should mess with truth. Truth requires nobody’s opinion.
It’s that way with love. Remove love from our speech and we are described as clanging cymbals. Remove love from faith and prophecy and it says we “ARE NOTHING.” Remove love from our giving we will “PROFIT NOTHING.”
Truth. We shouldn’t mess with it!
No wonder the two greatest commands are that we should 1) Love God with our entire being, and 2) Love our neighbors as ourselves.
We don’t want speech and faith and profits to land on NOTHING!
Ex nihilo means, “from out of NOTHING”. That’s how we were created. God spoke into nothingness (no trip to Home depot or Menard’s) and everything had its inauguration into existence from nothingness.
With God, NOTHING is impossible.
When Moses gave instructions regarding the miracle-manna in the wilderness, they were instructed to “Let no one leave any of it till morning.”
I know that whatever God does, It shall be forever. NOTHING can be added to it, And NOTHING taken from it. God does it, that men should fear before Him. (Exodus 16)
As JESUS answered NOTHING at His inquisition, Pilate released the robber Barrabas and sent JESUS to be crucified against the plea of his wife who appealed that he “Have nothing to do with that just Man, for I have suffered many things today in a dream because of Him.” CRUCIFY HIM! (Matthew 27)
From 1 Timothy 6 we are reminded that “godliness with contentment is great gain. 7 For we brought NOTHING into this world, and it is certain we can carry NOTHING out.
PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER GOD, We believe truth. Please guard us from being skunked!
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!