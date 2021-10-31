JAKE ROBERTS: Skunked

Nada. Zilch. None. Zero. Nothing. Zip. Scratch. Naught. Void. Cipher. Goose egg. Zippo. Diddly squat. Skunked. You went to all that trouble and bother to go fishing and came home empty handed…you got skunked.

One of the powerful accounts of getting skunked is in the Bible when Peter with great emotion said he was going fishing. That night this professional fisherman caught NOTHING … skunked.

JESUS had set him up for a miracle.

In John 21 we read, “Jesus stood on the shore; yet the disciples did not know that it was Jesus. Then Jesus said to them, Children, have you any food?” They answered Him, “No.” And He said to them, “Cast the net on the right side of the boat, and you will find some.” So they cast, and now they were not able to draw it in because of the multitude of fish. Therefore that disciple whom Jesus loved said to Peter, “It is the Lord!”

Peter and the others went from being skunked to being well fed….and astonished.

As a Math major in college I was given a huge lesson. You can’t divide by zero. I saw an algebraic proof that 1 = 2. The algebra was flawless.