JAKE ROBERTS: Sparks fly upward

What goes up must come down. That’s almost, and nearly, always true. But, not always.
D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …
Selling prices don’t always come down after an inflationary surge. Nor does chimney-smoke, fog and IQ, to list but a few.
It’s a thrilling moment of morning grandeur when “steam” rises from the river when those opposing temperatures collide. Add the rising sun and the scene explodes into its ethereal shimmer. One wishes for it to go on and on but ultimately it gets burned away.
Have you ever stopped to notice and ponder rising steam from rivers and ponds? By now the mist has marvelously dissipated and purified-air crisply replaces that cloudy low visibility with a purity that allows you to see forever.
Our current Western Nebraska sunrises and sunsets have been a kaleidoscopic display of shifting pinks, fiery oranges, and prolific purples as they dance from cloud to cloud until the ordinary, yet vibrant vast blue takes over the sky. Hours later it gives way once again to the panoramic twilight’s last gleaming. Then the stars emerge in the deep dark of night and the earth rhythmically and repeatedly courses through its predictable 23 hours, 56 minutes and 4.09 seconds in length of every night and day.
Life is an amazing maze of numerous allegories, metaphors, analogies and parables and, so is the Bible. One of the definitions of intelligence is … “the ability to make an analogy.”
Bread, milk and strong meat are metaphors for the Word of God.
1 Peter 2:2 & 3 says, “As newborn babes, desire the pure milk of the word, that you may grow thereby, 3 if indeed you have tasted that the Lord is gracious.”
I believe blood is a metaphor for Love. Parables, analogies and metaphors progress our thinking from something very familiar and easily understood to something deep and hearty that God wants us to understand.
We are very familiar with blood as a miraculous medium that nourishes, oxygenates, removes toxins and life- touches virtually every cell in our bodies. So it is with love within families and groups of relationships and especially the
“Body of Christ”, a metaphor for “the Church” and all its many and minute individual parts and persons. And so it is for sparks.
Sparks fly upwards from a campfire. The propulsion of a spark from a fire source is a common sight for nearly every person.
Just like that, and in the same way, we learn from the recorded tensions in Job 5:6-11 that “6 Affliction does not come from the dust, Nor does trouble spring from the ground; 7Yet man is born to trouble, as the sparks fly upward. 8“But as for me, I would seek God, And to God I would commit my cause—9Who does great things, and unsearchable, Marvelous things without number 10He gives rain on the earth, And sends waters on the fields. 11He sets on high those who are lowly, And those who mourn are lifted to safety.”
The Brester, Bruner, and Dillman funeral services (any many others as well) are now a week behind us and we are entering the next painful phases of grieving. We will never be the same.
Watch closely. As blood serves every cell of our body, so love will flow and permeate every individual griever. We need each other. We must love exceedingly.
Sparks fly upwards.
Blood covers a multitude of sin. (Colossians 1:14).
Love covers a multitude of sin.
1 Peter 4:8 declares, “And above all things have fervent love for one another, for “love will cover a multitude of sins”.
PRAYER NUGGET: Dear Father, thank YOU for purchasing us with the shed blood of Your Son, Jesus. Thank You for Your lavish love gift! We love You, too. In JESUS precious name. Amen
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!