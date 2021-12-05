JAKE ROBERTS: Sparks fly upward

Bread, milk and strong meat are metaphors for the Word of God.

1 Peter 2:2 & 3 says, “As newborn babes, desire the pure milk of the word, that you may grow thereby, 3 if indeed you have tasted that the Lord is gracious.”

I believe blood is a metaphor for Love. Parables, analogies and metaphors progress our thinking from something very familiar and easily understood to something deep and hearty that God wants us to understand.

We are very familiar with blood as a miraculous medium that nourishes, oxygenates, removes toxins and life- touches virtually every cell in our bodies. So it is with love within families and groups of relationships and especially the

“Body of Christ”, a metaphor for “the Church” and all its many and minute individual parts and persons. And so it is for sparks.

Sparks fly upwards from a campfire. The propulsion of a spark from a fire source is a common sight for nearly every person.