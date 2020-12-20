JAKE ROBERTS: Standardized Awe

It seems the standard for AWE has been shifting. Arguments ensue over considering anything other than God as awesome.
Amazingly, the wonder of a child’s first encounter with something that elicits their “Wow” or “Lookey, Lookey!!!!” is a grand joy for me to observe. With age can come a calloused “Yeah, been there done that.”
“I already heard that, saw that, experienced that, had that, bought one, thought about that, tried that, felt that, went there.”
When wonder and awe wane, a relinquished marvel and mystery for life results. I ask, “what truly qualifies as being awesome.”
In some sense it’s kind of a “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” (like being in a treestand).
My first encounter with the Rocky Mountains left me awestruck. At the top of Arapahoe Basin I saw what I had never seen, and heard a muffled silence like none other before. I quickly learned my new discovery was very commonplace and borderline “ho-hum” for others.
I asked a 12 year old resident of Dillon, Colorado during a frosty morning walk if he ever got over the awe of what we were seeing. Candidly, and matter-of-factly, he admitted that it wasn’t a big deal for him.
His morning sunrises no longer struck chords of melody and gasps of awe. The mountainous panorama had become a standardized, “normal” routine. I supposed over time that might likely happen to me as well.
“Familiarity breeds contempt” it’s been said.
Would you wonder with me for a moment about your standard for awe? What do you truly view as awesome this day . . . from the microscope to our tri-focals (grateful for these!), to binoculars, to telescopes, to reports from others who have seen and experienced the extraordinary.
Only a privileged few astronauts have had an out-of-earth experience. When their awe is spoken, I am left only groping to comprehend what that can be like.
Meanwhile, my cozy cottage scopes some awesome sunrises, meals, health, babies, deep love relationships, warmth, comfort, hot water, freezers, shelter from storm and a huge appreciation for life.
I am eager to see what shows up at our bird baths and feeders each day. The haunting nighttime sounds of the Union Pacific and Burlington Northern clacking along the rails of our city tooting their woeful warnings grab my heart and attention. The honks of winged Canadian visitors preparing to light and huddle on the North Platte vie for my notice; yet, they have no worldly sense that I even exist.
Shrill sirens pierce out from first responders and enforcers. I am in awe that all lives matter. The laws and order of the design of all nature and creation are awesome in my narrow viewpoint.
The inhales and exhales of our own single set of lungs strike awe. Cruel intruders labor to shatter our awe.
2020 closes out with some serious reflection on a “perilous pestilence” (Psalm 91:3). Yet GOD! The heavens declare the glory of GOD. (Psalm 19:1)
“Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.” (1 Corinthians 2:9)
JESUS is our unchanging constant . . . the AWESOME ONE!
After 2 days of intense labor, Precious delivered our firstborn son. That was 50 years ago when dads were relegated to waiting rooms. I witnessed none of it.
Then it happened . . . I was invited to the nursery window and there he lay. I lingered in a newfound awe. Then, Precious was carted toward her dumbfounded hubby. When our eyes locked (hers were flooded with joy-tears) she simply and profoundly asked, “Do you like him?”
Our long, warm, wordless embrace was immediately, mutually tear-full . . . AWESOME!
PRAYER NUGGET: Oh Holy Father GOD - You are AWESOME!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming, I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV
