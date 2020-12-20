JAKE ROBERTS: Standardized Awe

It seems the standard for AWE has been shifting. Arguments ensue over considering anything other than God as awesome.

Amazingly, the wonder of a child’s first encounter with something that elicits their “Wow” or “Lookey, Lookey!!!!” is a grand joy for me to observe. With age can come a calloused “Yeah, been there done that.”

“I already heard that, saw that, experienced that, had that, bought one, thought about that, tried that, felt that, went there.”

When wonder and awe wane, a relinquished marvel and mystery for life results. I ask, “what truly qualifies as being awesome.”

In some sense it’s kind of a “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” (like being in a treestand).

My first encounter with the Rocky Mountains left me awestruck. At the top of Arapahoe Basin I saw what I had never seen, and heard a muffled silence like none other before. I quickly learned my new discovery was very commonplace and borderline “ho-hum” for others.

I asked a 12 year old resident of Dillon, Colorado during a frosty morning walk if he ever got over the awe of what we were seeing. Candidly, and matter-of-factly, he admitted that it wasn’t a big deal for him.