JAKE ROBERTS: Stubbornness, survival and victory

It stinks to be a stubborn snake surrounded by a herd of turkeys on their verge of victory. Beavers’ persistence can gain victory over three feet diameter cottonwoods at river’s edge.

A mother’s unrelenting heart to nurture and protect her offspring is a powerful force of nature. Don’t mess with Mama!

It’s not about stubbornness for her, and it doesn’t pay to be her stubborn child. The battle of the wills collides constantly in life.

JESUS demonstrated his love-life for all mankind when He submitted His will to the Father’s will. Thank you JESUS!

I think an example of fruitless stubbornness is that definition of insanity most of us have heard: “Doing the same old thing the same old way and expecting a different result.”

Survivors are impressive. They just don’t give up.

I’m stirred by the survival story of the sinking of the Carl Bradley in Lake Michigan on Nov. 18, 1958. The ship arrived at the bottom of the lake, as three men clung to an icy raft. One would wearily raise his hands at the top of a wave and plunge backward into the wave…never to be seen again.