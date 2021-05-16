JAKE ROBERTS: Stubbornness, survival and victory

Been thinkin’ about the stubbornest stubborn I know of.
Was it our stuck car that just wouldn’t start? The neighbor’s mule that was entrenched and wouldn’t budge? That nasty old rusted wing nut that wouldn’t give in to WD 40 or the adjustable wrench trying to strangle the head off? A child’s strong will?
Name your nationality (I don’t dare to). Painful disagreements. Covid. The teasing-laughing cough of your mower that really needs to get running.
Worse yet, maybe it’s that person in the mirror.
Witchcraft and idolatry are evil practices. It was pretty chilling to read this in the Bible about King Saul; “For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, And stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry. Because you have rejected the word of the LORD, He also has rejected you from being king.”
Stubbornness is not to be confused with determination, diligence and survival instincts, which serve a person well in the face of peril and tough times. Stubbornness can get you killed. Not giving up, or giving in, can spare your life.
I’ve watched a badger burrow relentlessly (right in town) late at night with dirt flying three feet in the air. Predators don’t usually have their relentless pursuit of the badger end in victory. Some things are better left alone.
It stinks to be a stubborn snake surrounded by a herd of turkeys on their verge of victory. Beavers’ persistence can gain victory over three feet diameter cottonwoods at river’s edge.
A mother’s unrelenting heart to nurture and protect her offspring is a powerful force of nature. Don’t mess with Mama!
It’s not about stubbornness for her, and it doesn’t pay to be her stubborn child. The battle of the wills collides constantly in life.
JESUS demonstrated his love-life for all mankind when He submitted His will to the Father’s will. Thank you JESUS!
I think an example of fruitless stubbornness is that definition of insanity most of us have heard: “Doing the same old thing the same old way and expecting a different result.”
Survivors are impressive. They just don’t give up.
I’m stirred by the survival story of the sinking of the Carl Bradley in Lake Michigan on Nov. 18, 1958. The ship arrived at the bottom of the lake, as three men clung to an icy raft. One would wearily raise his hands at the top of a wave and plunge backward into the wave…never to be seen again.
When the surviving duo were interviewed, safe on shore, they were asked about the power of their praying families standing not far off. The chilling words of one of the survivors that chilly night were accompanied by his tearful pointing to another cluster of praying families.
Their loved ones didn’t survive. 33 lost … two saved. There were now 50 orphaned children-“survivors”.
There’s a DVD titled “November Requiem”. It’s a haunting documentary of the sinking of the BRADLEY.
Then, on Nov. 10, 1975, the Edmund Fitzgerald would rest in two sections on the floor of Lake Gitche Gumee (Superior). Gordon Lightfoot’s ballad sang out, “the church bell chimed twenty-nine times for each man on the Edmund Fitzgerald…Superior they said never gives up her dead when the gales of November (later labeled “the cruelest month”) come early.”
I was a 32-year-old resident of Michigan at the time. There was an urgent clamor for the latest news of her demise. Today, some of her exhumed ruins are displayed at Whitefish Pt and Sault Ste. Marie. Chilling!
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, in the name of Your Son JESUS , thank YOU! Please help us to not be stubborn. Please help us to be diligent, prudent and courageous enough to survive our way into life’s Victory! We love you, too. In JESUS’ name. Amen.
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!