JAKE ROBERTS: Surrendered

From the serenity and comfort of a treestand we can ponder life, sometimes take a life and claw away at understanding who we are and why we are here. The will of God.

JESUS surrendered to it, surrendering His body, blood and will to the One Who commands life. Tick-tock, tick-tock…time marches on.

This sadly, and joyfully, will be the first Christmas with JESUS for many of our loved ones.

Precious and I are giddy at the plans for Christmas Day to have all 20 of our kids and theirs under one roof. First time!

To the Babe, the Ship-master and controller of the winds and the waves we offer our praise. Will you come with me to the Captain, Master of our ship and utter these words this Christmas.

“All to JESUS, I surrender, humbly at His feet I bow. Worldly pleasures all forsaken take me JESUS, take me now. I surrender all!” From that hymn … to Jingle bells, laughing all the way… may we serve wholeheartedly the ONE who loved us and gave His life for us. JESUS said I have come that you might have life and have it more abundantly” (John 10:10)

PRAYER NUGGET: MASTER, Creator God, We love You, too. In JESUS precious name. Amen