JAKE ROBERTS: Surrendered

You just never know what a day shall bring. Will this be the day?
What time is it? Are you easily rattled? Are you filled up with the pending joys of your Christmas plans? What must it be like for a rose finch with no winter coat or mittens or canopy under which to hide?
This week we experienced rapidly dropping temps with wind gusting to 70 mph. We could hear large unchained pieces of debris slamming against walls and fences, etc.
Though helpless the finch is at the feeder.
It’s calmer today … sunrise, rising temps and our lifted spirits.
As the pop song from my younger days said, “It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day!”
We are in control of very little in general and in control of nothing at all when it comes to wind and flood and fire. Hang on for dear life.
I made it to page 59 of “THE WRECK OF THE CARL D.” Clearly non-fiction in every regard.
Having befriended, buddied up and partnered with some really great outdoorsmen we speak of and share one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind. A creation beyond description and clearly beyond comprehension. CREATION. He has revealed Himself in such marvel and awe and wonder.
The more childlike we view it, the closer we are to embracing His power, design, wisdom, intellect, communication, and sovereignty.
It takes a great deal for us to surrender to the authority, commands and whims of our superiors, be they our parents, coaches, law enforcers, government, church leaders or bosses. It’s my way or the highway. Unless it satisfies our flesh in some way and benefits and gratifies that inner person.
It doesn’t take long to make the transition from fetus to newborn to rugrat to toddler to runner to pole-vaulter.
A mature and trusted ship’s captain in a very fateful number of minutes (less than a half-hour) plummeted into the icy dark waters of night with 32 other sailors Thirty-three sailors would soon be dead. Lake Michigan launched her fury that November night 63 years ago.
Hunters, husbands, cooks, mechanics and the ship master himself would most unwillingly surrender their lives. Yet two remaining crewmen would happen upon a drifting lifeboat and struggle to climb their way on to its security. They would live to tell their harrowing story.
The book’s author, Michael Schumacher worded it this way: “Hope is (was) their only gateway to survival.”.
“Nature and a sinking ship had stolen the command” of Captain Roland Bryan.
From the serenity and comfort of a treestand we can ponder life, sometimes take a life and claw away at understanding who we are and why we are here. The will of God.
JESUS surrendered to it, surrendering His body, blood and will to the One Who commands life. Tick-tock, tick-tock…time marches on.
This sadly, and joyfully, will be the first Christmas with JESUS for many of our loved ones.
Precious and I are giddy at the plans for Christmas Day to have all 20 of our kids and theirs under one roof. First time!
To the Babe, the Ship-master and controller of the winds and the waves we offer our praise. Will you come with me to the Captain, Master of our ship and utter these words this Christmas.
“All to JESUS, I surrender, humbly at His feet I bow. Worldly pleasures all forsaken take me JESUS, take me now. I surrender all!” From that hymn … to Jingle bells, laughing all the way… may we serve wholeheartedly the ONE who loved us and gave His life for us. JESUS said I have come that you might have life and have it more abundantly” (John 10:10)
PRAYER NUGGET: MASTER, Creator God, We love You, too. In JESUS precious name. Amen
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)