It’s day number three. After two days of fishlessness I broke down and contracted a bona fide 23 year-old river guide. He knew I was a pastor so I promised not to “preach at him.”
Don’t be fooled by his youthful age. When 17 Ben Krueger bought his Clackacraft float- boat, and since then, he became a well-toned and highly skilled floatmaster. He knows the river.
Aboard today he had an old skunked fly flinger from the Nebraska Panhandle.
I asked what I should bring to the fray. He replied, “just your flip-flops.” So, that’s just what I did.
The rod, reel, lines, flies, net (just in case) and drinking water were all on his shoulders and Clackacraft. Ready!!! Besides, I have some really terrific flip-flops, and a strong desire to catch some fish.
After Ben rigged the rod with a bobber (I’m redneck enough to appreciate him not calling it a “strike indicator,” just a plain old faded bobber), two medium sinkers, a classy form of a dark wine-colored San Juan worm, next a tiny PMD, and then an even tinier bug with an unpronounceable name.
Weigh anchor, embark downstream on a “float trip” at the whims of strong current, high water, scorching sun and skillful rowing. We were the first boat in the water.
Barely 30 yards into the float the bobber twitched, I lifted the rod high, the hook was set!!!!! Three monster yanks against the raised rod and SNAP, a very large trout just mastered the angler. Still no fish and now no flies. It ripped off the entire rigging.
So, Big Ben patiently stopped and re-rigged (remember all I had was flip-flops).
My adrenaline ouput was maxed. I pondered that I just might not get skunked today. I mean I wore some REALLY terrific flip-flops on this occasion.
After several hours of raising the rod quickly-and-high when I thought the bobber twitched, Ben netted and released a number of decent sized rainbow-striped footballs. Skunked no longer!!!
Sadly, as the day progressed, I found myself in several untangle-able nylon line web-messes, the rigging embarrassingly became haphazardly wound around the rod, a product of my casting ineptitude. Sigh. Turns out I’m less sure-footed (demonstrated by Day one’s back-smacker into the river) and now also less sure-fingered.
As a result of several poorly executed casts, the bobber, two sinkers and three flies were wrapped around the rod in a very disorderly fashion, I failed to fingeringly untangle this web-mess. Aaaah, Gentle Ben takes over and cuts the tangles from the rod and starts all over again.
The rod is ready, now newly rigged with its bobber, weights, San Juan worm and two teeny (really teeny) bugs. Precious floating moments have now been lost. Though I could usually git ‘er done, at least twice Ben-the-big-
lies in 18” tandem, again! My thank yous were profuse, and very well earned and deserved. God bless gentle Ben!
The reason it’s called finger-food is because twice in life we are not very sure-fingered or spoon-worthy. In his late 80’s Grandpa sighed and uttered, “Once a man but twice a child”.
Nearing 80 years old myself. I now echo his truth.
So grateful, the Psalmist describes GOD as being, “our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.” “Be still, and know that I am God . . .” (Psalm 46: 1, 10).
Praising GOD for finger foods for unsure fingers, for big strappin’ river guides, mentors and for JESUS! “Tiny fingers curled round mine” (a lyric from the Imperials’ EAGLE SONG), dependency.
PRAYER NUGGET: Father,thank You for being our near and present help in time of trouble. We love You, too.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming, I love you and am praying for you!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
