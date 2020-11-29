JAKE ROBERTS: The limp flag

Every time there’s a limp flag we can conclude that for that moment, there’s no wind. Yet, there’s just something captivating about a wafting (flapping) flag being blown by the wind. It lets us know from which direction the wind is blowing and is also at a glance a reliable and good indicator of just how hard it’s blowing.
If you’re headed to a treestand to observe furtive animal movements, as well as have your scent go undetected, it’s very helpful to check out the smokestacks, chimneys and flags on the way.
Wind is a serious attention-getter that effects every one of us.
Anemometers are assigned the task of identifying and reporting the direction and MPH of the “anemos” (wind). Just ask a meteorologist about the value of their anemometer.
Wind matters! Wind forecasts matter to truckers, pilots of ships and airplanes and vacationers alike.
Other than some God-given sense of a change in the weather ie. achy joints in humans and possibly innate factors within migratory winged ones (maybe it’s a change in barometric pressure, or less sunshine as Dec. 21 approaches. Either way, wind is a license to fly or an omen to hunker down.
Going “into the wind” is productive for takeoffs and landings of aircraft. It is, of course, also a nemesis OR an advantage for outdoor athletic events, particularly when there’s a ball involved.
It’s only fair to have the wind at your back for half of the game. Football teams change ends of the field each quarter.
At home plate the wind is either AT you (less helpful for junkballers and hitters) or blowing toward the outfield (an advantage for long-ball hitters…and junkballers because it’s far easier to crank a curveball into the wind.)
So it is. Wind matters.
Interestingly it goes by its various labels. No wind, gentle breezes, high or strong winds, gusts and gales, monsoon, cyclone, Nor’easter, hurricane-force (measured by category…more than just a label and many hurricanes are named to identify the status, location and distinction from all the other hurricanes), swirling (tornadic), or simple classifications like “helpful” or “annoying.” Actually, Merriam-Webster has seven names for winds: Sirocco, Aeolian, Gale, Zephyr, Squall, Wuther, and Haboob (check it out…some great photos are included).
The EDMUND FITZGERALD has rested on the bottom of Lake Superior since encountering 35 ft waves during November 1975’s Nor’easter.
I chuckled at a sweatshirt I saw in Cheyenne, WY that read “Cheyenne Wind Festival … An event celebrated annually … Runs from January 1st through December 31st ”. And there’s the Western Nebraska golf adage, “If it ain’t windy, it ain’t golf” with no limp flags in sight.
Whitecaps on dog’s dishes…that’s windy!
Your Bible has 154 occurrences of the word “wind”. In an attempt to have Nicodemus (he secretly came to JESUS under cover of the darkness of night) comprehend what Jesus meant by saying “you must be Born Again”.
He used wind as an analogy. He said, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Do not marvel that I said to you, ‘You must be born again.’ The wind blows where it wishes, and you hear the sound of it, but cannot tell where it comes from and where it goes. So is everyone who is born of the Spirit.” (John 3:5-8) Are you “born again”?
PRAYER NUGGET: Father in the name of our Lord JESUS we ask You to speak “Peace be still” to the raging wind-blown torrent of a cruel virus in our midst. May its flag hang limp, soon. Amen.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV
