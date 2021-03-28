JAKE ROBERTS: The taste test

I just love the taste of cinnamon rolls. I can’t stand the taste of liver, onions, broccoli, jalapenos, pilaf, garlic, green peppers, red peppers and chili pepper.
That little pile of white stuff on the kitchen counter … what is it?
Put your finger to your tongue, now touch the pile, back to your tongue…what is it? Tasting tells.
Sugar?
Salt?
Deer, canines and felines typically sniff before tasting. When the smell test has given the OK, then it’s on to the taste test.
Tasting-testing then can lead to a confident devouring of the groceries. What a marvelous capacity God gave us to taste something. Taste buds they’re called.
Once tasted, it usually gets an “ewww” (reject it), or an “mmmm” (gobble it up) or some form of “hmmm” (uh, it’s probably Ok but maybe it needs a little more flavoring).
We have our five senses doing their jobs (can you name them? (Hint: S, T, T, H, S) These extraordinary information gatherers are but another gift from God for us to navigate our lives.
You got it!
We see it, we touch it, we taste it, we hear it and we smell it. Eyes, fingers, tongues, ears and noses. Our wonderful instruments for the ability to test with. Thank you LORD JESUS for creating us.
The word “taste” or “tastes” or “tasted” occurs 31 times in the Bible. Most often it is in a context of identifying and consuming a food source like honey, manna, oil-prepared pastry, bread, fruit, water miraculously transformed into wine,
“My supper” and wine mixed with gall (when He was dying on the cross). Job 6:6 spells out an example of the taste for salt with his two questions: “Can flavorless food be eaten without salt? Or is there any taste in the white of an egg? Three times “tasted” refers to “death”.
Mark 9:1 states, “And He said to them, “Assuredly, I say to you that there are some standing here who will not taste death till they see the kingdom of God present with power.””
And there is this promise regarding “tasting death” from JESUS: “Most assuredly, I say to you, if anyone keeps My word he shall never taste (or see) death.” (John 8:51, 52)
This coming Good Friday we acknowledge the crucified (and resurrected) One. The Bible reveals this amazing love act of God for you and for me.
“But we see JESUS, Who was made a little lower than the angels, for the suffering of death crowned with glory and honor, that He, by the grace of God, might taste death for everyone. (Hebrews 2:9)
He loves us. He died for us. That isn’t some simple form of gathering information to see if it’s salt or sugar. He died!!!!!
We are given this wonderful invitation to exercise an eternal taste-test: “Oh, taste and see that the LORD is good; Blessed is the man who trusts in Him!” (Psalm 34:8)
Hebrews 6:5 describes the believer in the LORD JESUS as one having “tasted the heavenly gift…tasted the good word of God…tasted of the powers of the age to come.”
Finally, the Bible says: “Therefore, laying aside all malice, all deceit, hypocrisy, envy, and all evil speaking, as newborn babes, desire the pure milk of the Word, that you may grow thereby, if indeed you have tasted that the Lord is gracious. Coming to Him as to a living stone, rejected indeed by men, but chosen by God and precious, you also, as living stones, are being built up a spiritual house, a holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through JESUS CHRIST.” JESUS really tastes good!
PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Lord, for tasting death for us and for Your gift of eternal life! (All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!