JAKE ROBERTS: The taste test

The word “taste” or “tastes” or “tasted” occurs 31 times in the Bible. Most often it is in a context of identifying and consuming a food source like honey, manna, oil-prepared pastry, bread, fruit, water miraculously transformed into wine,

“My supper” and wine mixed with gall (when He was dying on the cross). Job 6:6 spells out an example of the taste for salt with his two questions: “Can flavorless food be eaten without salt? Or is there any taste in the white of an egg? Three times “tasted” refers to “death”.

Mark 9:1 states, “And He said to them, “Assuredly, I say to you that there are some standing here who will not taste death till they see the kingdom of God present with power.””

And there is this promise regarding “tasting death” from JESUS: “Most assuredly, I say to you, if anyone keeps My word he shall never taste (or see) death.” (John 8:51, 52)

This coming Good Friday we acknowledge the crucified (and resurrected) One. The Bible reveals this amazing love act of God for you and for me.

“But we see JESUS, Who was made a little lower than the angels, for the suffering of death crowned with glory and honor, that He, by the grace of God, might taste death for everyone. (Hebrews 2:9)