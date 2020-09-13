JAKE ROBERTS: The waiting game

Waiting seems to be a theme in the lives of many of my family and acquaintances these days.
It feels like it’s been a long wait since the beginning of treestand season. It’s finally here, right on schedule, with its shorter days and cooler air. The wait is over. Yes!
Life is dotted with its waiting rooms for appointments, baby deliveries, doctor reports and news rooms. Anticipation and anxiety emerge and creep in at the face of waiting.
Good news, bad news. No news. We wait for commercials to conclude so we can get on with our awaited game or program to resume.
Waiting for a cab, or bus or a plane. A long night gives way to a new dawn, just wanting it to all be over with. Waiting, waiting, waiting. Can’t wait any longer…but we have to.
Why wait? Do it now.
Haste makes waste.
The Bible summarizes waiting well… “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but when the desire comes, it is a tree of life” (Proverbs 13:12).
Patience is a wonderful attribute (so I’ve been told).
They’re 20 minutes late already. Will they accept my offer? Hurry up, you’re going to be late! When will the pandemic subside? Will we always be required to “distance?” Wear a mask? When will it ever end?
That’s not fair. I can hardly wait for things to “get back to normal.”
Can we please visit our loved ones in the hospitals or retirement centers now? I’m tired of waiting. “How much longer, Daddy (with a long drawn-out whine) … are we almost there?”
Sigh. One of these days! Soon! Not now, not yet. Why so soon? Hang in there, your turn’s coming. Could you put a rush on that order, please? Lord, we release them to Your care … no more suffering, please. What time is it? THAT’S a long line! Should I say yes this time? Will they ever grow up? Will this take much longer? I’ve been waiting for this my whole life! I think I’ll take a book along.
Are those hooves on the leaves I hear? What made that stick crack? Is that a fawn bleating, and a buck snorting? Was that a coyote? Just wait a few more minutes. Surely if I wait long enough I’ll see one.
Something made all these tracks…surely one will come by here again.
It’s getting dark, I can’t wait any longer. WAIT a minute! What’s that?
“HOPE” in the Bible is not simply wishful thinking. It’s an absolute, positive, future certainty. “…Even we ourselves groan within ourselves, eagerly waiting for the adoption, the redemption of our body. For we were saved in this hope, but hope that is seen is not hope; for why does one still hope for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we eagerly wait for it with perseverance” (Romans 8:23, 24). “And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart” (Galatians 6:9).
“I waited patiently for the LORD; And He inclined to me, And heard my cry” (Psalm 40:1).
Wait on the LORD; Be of good courage, And He shall strengthen your heart; Wait, I say, on the LORD (Psalm 27:14)!
Life is much about the waiting game. Let’s wait well my friends!
PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER, thank You for creating time, yet not being bound by it. To You for whom a day is as a thousand years and a thousand years as one day ( 2 Peter 3:8) we pray that You will teach us to wait patiently for You. In season and out of season. We love You, too. In JESUS’ name. Amen.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV
