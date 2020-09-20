JAKE ROBERTS: This way

Be it a direction to travel or an instruction manual for how to-do-it . . . THIS way is both welcomed, and pursued with gratitude. It is not only a lighted pathway (grateful for streetlights, traffic lights, headlights, lighted signs and the Word of God (Psalm 119:105), but also a freeing relief to now know you can find your destination as well as being able to assemble, build or figure out the how-to-do-it. Go THIS way. Do it THIS way.
It’s crucial in tracking, to know which way to go. Seeing rabbit tracks in the snow and knowing which way to go.
Our family beagle, Queenie, would intersect a rabbit trail, bury her nose in the track up to her eyeballs, throw her nose to the sky and would shout out this woefully loud, haunting and ecstatic bawl. I LOVED being there. And off she would go hoppin’ down the bunny trail. How on earth she knew which way to go baffles me to this day.
Seeing the tracks of two long back leg marks and tiny front paw marks, it’s easy for us humanoids to “figger” out the direction the rabbit’s nose was taking, as well now as Queenie’s nose. Obviously, they were headed THIS way.
In deep snow it can be very difficult “figgerin’” out which way a coyote or deer or coon or bobcat were headed…a dog’s nose always knows which way to go. Baffling, impressive.
Life is SO full of choices for the direction of our lives. Who should I date and marry, which job opening should I pursue? Which car should I buy? Where should we live? Who should I ask? What’s to be my occupation?
At least roadways have arrows and warning signs: ONE way, Not THIS way, detours, high-ways. Going the wrong way (but, officer, I was only GOING one way) can mean lost time, frustration, added expense or even a fatality. We need proper directions.
As being part of the male species, I confess to taking mis-calculated shortcuts, avoiding maps and telling Precious, “Trust me”. Groan. Sigh. I’ve wasted a lot of time and added an abrasive exchange of prideful/humbled words... I really should have gone THIS way.
I am SO glad for my Bible, the living, powerful WORD of GOD. (Hebrews 4:12)
“And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to which also you were called in one body; and be thankful. Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.” (Colossians 3:15-17)
“THIS is the way . . . walk ye in it” (Isaiah 30:21)
There is a way unto man that seems right, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” (Proverbs 14:25 and 16:25)
When the disciples were initiating their early ministry they were called ‘The Way.’ (Acts 9:2 19:9 & 23 24:14 & 22)
Simply, powerfully, and ultimately JESUS declared “I am THE WAY, the truth and the life. No man comes to the Father but by Me.” (John 14:4-6) It’s just one way and it’s THIS way. All else is WAYward.
PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER, thank You in JESUS’s name for loving me (us) so much. Thanks for His death, burial and resurrection and the shedding of His blood for the remission of my (our) sin(s). We are absolutely and eternally grateful! We bless YOU, oh Lord. (Psalm 16:7 & 18:46) Your word I have hidden in my heart, That I might not sin against You (Psalm 119:11). Find us faithful.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!