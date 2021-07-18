JAKE ROBERTS: Those blasted barriers

No trespassing signs where once there was free access. One sign read ”PRAYER is the best way to meet the LORD. TRESSPASSING IS FASTER”

No mask, no entry. No shirt, no shoes, no service. No solicitors. No cheating. No foolin’ around. Quiet please. No cameras allowed. Mommy said NO! Stop! Yield. One way, and you’re headed the wrong way. Private road. Don’t. Just say NO. No public entry. No more! No motorized vehicles. No smoking under penalty of fines. Fines doubled.

No dumping. No parking…violators will be towed away. No food or drink in gymnasium. No turn on red. No hunting or fishing. No loitering. No firearms. No where and no how! No checks. No debit cards. No, no, no, no, no. So many blasted barriers (and some not so blasted!)

Clearly what we can control is how we respond to our barriers. Obedience, respect, trust, compliance, belief, and faith.

The Bible has a great deal to say about what we should not be and not do.

Some barriers are absolute life-savers. Take heed!

Here are quotes from Proverbs, the verses are in parenthesis. “Forsake not the law of your Mother” (1:8).