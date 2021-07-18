JAKE ROBERTS: Those blasted barriers

I was really making good time…until I came to the detour.
I appreciate road improvements, but it’s just all those cones and detours that are so frustrating. Nebraska roadways have two primary seasons apparently…winter and road construction.
D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Before semi-retiring in 2010 he served as the lead …
The weather can also be an annoying barrier. We had plans after all to go on a picnic, to go swimming, to go for a hike, to go fishing, to go hunting, to go see the kids, to wash the pick-up, to grill out, to mow the yard, to attend church, to clean the gutters or simply to go for a short bike ride. But no…the downpour or hailstorm or snowstorm or high winds or heat or cold hindered our carefully laid out plans for the day.
Another barrier has been that of personal tastes, biases, preferences and different ideas accompanied by strong wills. “If only they…” becomes our focal point for resolving conflict. They loom as a nearly insurmountable barrier to my will and my way.
The storm felled a large tree leaving it laying sideways across the entire stream…now what?
And these computers require young energetic minds to walk us older types through our incompetence and patience. Sigh.
Turns out some barriers are very good. Dams are water barriers with great purpose. Blockades protect us from driving over the edge of the earth (so to speak)…or at least into sink holes or washouts.
No trespassing signs where once there was free access. One sign read ”PRAYER is the best way to meet the LORD. TRESSPASSING IS FASTER”
No mask, no entry. No shirt, no shoes, no service. No solicitors. No cheating. No foolin’ around. Quiet please. No cameras allowed. Mommy said NO! Stop! Yield. One way, and you’re headed the wrong way. Private road. Don’t. Just say NO. No public entry. No more! No motorized vehicles. No smoking under penalty of fines. Fines doubled.
No dumping. No parking…violators will be towed away. No food or drink in gymnasium. No turn on red. No hunting or fishing. No loitering. No firearms. No where and no how! No checks. No debit cards. No, no, no, no, no. So many blasted barriers (and some not so blasted!)
Clearly what we can control is how we respond to our barriers. Obedience, respect, trust, compliance, belief, and faith.
The Bible has a great deal to say about what we should not be and not do.
Some barriers are absolute life-savers. Take heed!
Here are quotes from Proverbs, the verses are in parenthesis. “Forsake not the law of your Mother” (1:8).
“My son, forget not my law” (3:1). “Be not wise in your own eyes: Fear the LORD and depart from evil.” (3:7)
“ When you lie down, you will not be afraid; Yes, you will lie down and your sleep will be sweet.” (3:24)
“Take firm hold of instruction, do not let go; Keep her, for she is your life.” (4:13)
“Do not enter the path of the wicked, And do not walk in the way of evil.” (4:14)
“Do not correct a scoffer, lest he hate you; Rebuke a wise man, and he will love you. “(9:8)
“There is a way unto man that seems right, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14:12 and 16:25) Maybe our task is to distinguish between our concept of barriers … and then skillfully and obediently heed well the good barriers and avoid the bad.
PRAYER NUGGET: In the face of perhaps His greatest barrier, JESUS prayed these model words, worthy of our imitation. ” … He knelt down and prayed, saying, “Father, if it is Your will, take this cup away from Me; nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done.” Then an angel appeared to Him from heaven, strengthening Him.” (Luke 22:41-43)
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!