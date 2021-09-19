JAKE ROBERTS: Those dadgum weeds

The big ones did NOT get away. Can’t even get to the trash dumpster! All I wanted to do was love on Precious and take the trash out … without even being asked (or told). That’s worth some high-power hubby points in my house.
So, it’s carry out two large plastic bags of stuff we chose to toss out. It was a trip around the garage, down the crabapple-strewn walkway, wade through the dew-dropped backyard grass in my flip flops, jiggle the gate latch, walk through the goatheads and arrive at the “dumbster.” Oh no!!! I can’t even reach the lid!
I went back to the shed and found my old wooden -handled blister-builder/blister-burster tool-thingie (it’s not really a hoe or whack-weeder). I think it’s kinda like a sickle but not really. You swing it much like a golf club. You just strain and whack away with a sort of chopping motion.
Worse yet I made big plans to go the trout-laden rivers of Wyoming and discovered to my dismay that ‘tis the season for heavy moss and floating grasses … the long and curled kind. The surface has lots of it headed downstream. Some of it is probably lazily floatin’ down the Mississippi headed out to join its seaweed cousins in the gulf of Mexico by now.
I just know that here and now it’s cast the fly, drag it in (fishless), delicately remove every stitch of green colored moss/grass to free up the fly for the next cast. Oh and if you’re using a bobber, sinker and more than one fly they ALL selectively hand-pick their own private gathering of weeds.
It almost feels like they’re in competition to see who catches the biggest weed blob. Sigh, clean ‘em all off and toss ‘em back and do the new weed retrieval all over again…and again…and again.
You can imagine how impressed and delighted my married grandboy was (NOT) during his infancy of fly fishing for weeds. Like I learned to hear in Wisconsin when we lived there, it was, “Oh, well” … with a sigh of sad disgust.
I love my marigold patches. I don’t love the heavy-stemmed weeds fighting with them for equal space, nutrients and moisture. They have to go!!! The marigolds are begging for them to be gone. I know dandelions have a special beauty…just not in my lawn. Be gone.
JESUS taught about sowing seed. It was in a parable format. The seed stood for the word of God being sown in the hearts of men. Tough times and tough people are the thorns trying to choke out the Word of God in our life and walk. (See Matthew 13). There’s plenty of that to go around.
JESUS also diligently taught His learners/followers about mustard seeds so as to demonstrate how faithful He is to us and to also nurture our own faith-walk at His leading. Tomorrow the professionals show up to guide our three generations in pursuit of big trout. And, we are sure glad about that! I’m hoping their skill and tutorship yields some fish on our lines.
I appreciate the fishing guide saying all we need to bring is our flip flops. I’m just glad I removed the goatheads first.
Regardless, this is a terrific time with my boy and his boy on the river...bond building and camaraderie. As we have been occupying our motel room nobody even seems to notice, or care that the toilet lid is left up. It’s a wonderful day!
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, in the name of Your son JESUS thank You! We need You. Please help us to trust you all the more. Thank You for leading us in the way everlasting…a weed-free zone.
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!