JAKE ROBERTS: Those dadgum weeds

The big ones did NOT get away. Can’t even get to the trash dumpster! All I wanted to do was love on Precious and take the trash out … without even being asked (or told). That’s worth some high-power hubby points in my house.

So, it’s carry out two large plastic bags of stuff we chose to toss out. It was a trip around the garage, down the crabapple-strewn walkway, wade through the dew-dropped backyard grass in my flip flops, jiggle the gate latch, walk through the goatheads and arrive at the “dumbster.” Oh no!!! I can’t even reach the lid!

I went back to the shed and found my old wooden -handled blister-builder/blister-burster tool-thingie (it’s not really a hoe or whack-weeder). I think it’s kinda like a sickle but not really. You swing it much like a golf club. You just strain and whack away with a sort of chopping motion.

Worse yet I made big plans to go the trout-laden rivers of Wyoming and discovered to my dismay that ‘tis the season for heavy moss and floating grasses … the long and curled kind. The surface has lots of it headed downstream. Some of it is probably lazily floatin’ down the Mississippi headed out to join its seaweed cousins in the gulf of Mexico by now.