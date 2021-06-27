JAKE ROBERTS: To have or not to have

Ok, it’s time to eat… or not…or it just plain doesn’t matter. And, of course, it’s often that simple matter of sugar. To have, or not to have is rarely the debate.

Once the mere thought of it jumps into your mind (you weren’t really planning on snacking, or nibbling or taste-testing), that’s all it takes. Settled…it’s going to be “to have”.

Now it becomes WHAT to have and as the MacDonald’s ad says, to have it your way…YES! What, or who’s, to blame here? And, it doesn’t take much to trigger (that’s a good treestand term) the impulse!

TV’s the best at what is worst. That colorful, joyful, music-backed ad featuring something sizzling and juicy, or something just hot and steamy, or something with frosting on it, or something cold in a tall glass with ice in it and carbonated bubbles (the French call it “gas”), or sometimes just the mention of pie or strawberries can put us into the “to have” spin.

It’s not fair, and it’s their fault. I wasn’t even having hunger pangs. I just had lunch for crying out loud (where did that phrase ever come from?).