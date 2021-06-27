JAKE ROBERTS: To have or not to have

Ok, it’s time to eat… or not…or it just plain doesn’t matter. And, of course, it’s often that simple matter of sugar. To have, or not to have is rarely the debate.
Once the mere thought of it jumps into your mind (you weren’t really planning on snacking, or nibbling or taste-testing), that’s all it takes. Settled…it’s going to be “to have”.
Now it becomes WHAT to have and as the MacDonald’s ad says, to have it your way…YES! What, or who’s, to blame here? And, it doesn’t take much to trigger (that’s a good treestand term) the impulse!
TV’s the best at what is worst. That colorful, joyful, music-backed ad featuring something sizzling and juicy, or something just hot and steamy, or something with frosting on it, or something cold in a tall glass with ice in it and carbonated bubbles (the French call it “gas”), or sometimes just the mention of pie or strawberries can put us into the “to have” spin.
It’s not fair, and it’s their fault. I wasn’t even having hunger pangs. I just had lunch for crying out loud (where did that phrase ever come from?).
As one nutritionist said, “When you’re hungry eat, when you’re satisfied … stop”. I wonder what’s in the fridge right now? OH, there it is…BROCOLLI! Just what the TV ad was appealing for us to crave. Sigh.
None of this applies to famine, of course (despite our too casual use of the word “famished”). When crops have been seared to fruitlessness or deep snow has made it nearly impossible to scratch out enough fuel for today’s demand for warmth and energy…it’s then we are confronted with “what shall I do.”
I promise not to overeat. I promise to share. I never knew what it was like to go without.
My single mom was the best. Eking out a day-to-day existence she later would tell me that she once went to the cupboard and there it was…a doughnut … and a used teabag.
My cousin was staying over with us. Mom cut the doughnut in two, heated up some water (ever been without water?) dunked the weakened teabag and we all feasted. Or least my cousin and I did.
I never knew.
Maybe that’s part of why today I LOVE doughnuts…and I’m not even a police officer!
A treestand is well placed if it’s near water or a food source. It’s amazing to watch wildlife sneak into a field or creek and warily refuel.
There’s a difference between fueling and refueling, snacking or sitting down to a hot home-cooked meal.
The word of God lists two things…just two…with which we are to be content. Can you name them?
Incidentally a car, Smartphone, TV, a furnace or air conditioner, college degree, credit card or airplane are not on this rudimentary list of two.
The answer is found in 1 Timothy 6:8. The category is “needs” (versus whims and wants). His promise is to supply ALL of our needs, backed up by His wealth and compassion, according to His riches in glory by Christ JESUS. (Philippians 4:19) I never knew. But, I know now. Thanks Mom.
Thank you, JESUS!
The sparrows and lilies exist on unearned food stamps, of sorts. How much more are we, who have been created in His image, loved and cared for! (Luke 12:6, 7).
I’m wondering right now what IS in the fridge. I better go check that out. DISCIPLINE! I know now.
PRAYER NUGGET: Father, thank YOU! We praise you in JESUS’ name. Please help us to be content. Please help us to be more grateful. Please help us be better at sharing this world’s goods. Please help us to be more kind and patient. JESUS, help us! Amen.
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!