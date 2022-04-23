JAKE ROBERTS: Treestand Chatter

Anyone recall back in the day when blistering August days were spent on the outdoor court? It was skins vs. shirts.

Nothin’ but net actually meant nothin’ but chain. Our hoops had chain nets instead of nylon. And, instead of hearing that swish it was more of a metallic chink sound. The macho team always called skins.

This week I spent a day in the office of a highly professionally skilled dermatologist. I was referred there by our local surgeons and our family practitioner who knew well they’d rather have me under her care than theirs. I had been worked up well over the years trying to cut up, sew up, biopsy-ize, repair aiming for the healing of this old man’s epidermis. And, of course, each time it was diagnosed and treated as basal cell carcinoma, the consequences of my youthful skins and shirts exploits.

And that ain’t all … Dad was a Christmas tree grower and his four sons spent June and July pruning those trees … without shirts on. We would turn fiery red, blister, peel and develop this awesome tan. Life is all about priorities.

When I hired on as a WSI (water safety instructor), it was additional shirtless days in the sun teaching polliwogs and minnows how to swim, and strong athletic teens how to become skillful lifeguards. Can any of you relate? And that ain’t all. Summer was for down and dirty touch

football games … also shirts vs. skins.

Blisters would eventually peel, heal and turn old men’s bare backs and faces into a fertile garden of basal cell … offering a handsome living to doctors in the know.

As a dad and granddad, I’ve smooched many “skinned” knees and elbows. I love that footballs are “pigskins.” Skin and bones usually translates into “skinny.” Baldies and female deer are called skin-heads. A narrow margin is labeled, “by the skin of his teeth.” The sheathing of a ship or airplane is called its skin. Peeling the hides off critters is called skinning.

Skin is a classical polysemy (one word with multiple meanings) The son of friends referred to some words as being verbish-nounish. A person who “has skin in the game” is a player or owner who is more than simply a spectator. There’s more than one way to skin a cat. Snakes annually shed their skins. A creepy situation can make your skin crawl. Skin-tight clothing can give runners and racers a least wind-resistant advantage.

Some people in your life can annoy you and get under your skin. Potato skins make for a healthy part of your diet. When frightened, you might jump out of your skin. Skin grafting is a modern day gift for healing third-degree burns. A shallow person is only skin deep. If you can survive a tough situation, or insult, you might say, “It’s no skin off my back.” Poison ivy can leave one with very itchy skin.

As kids, we jubilantly sang out “Red and yellow, black and white they are precious in His sight, Jesus loves the little children of the world.” He loves them so much, in fact, He submitted to having His skin and flesh ripped to shreds. His skin was spat upon. His skin was pierced. In Isaiah 53, we read, “Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows. But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; The chastisement for our peace was upon Him,

And by His stripes we are healed. The Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all. Yet it pleased the Lord to bruise Him; He has put Him to grief. By His knowledge My righteous Servant shall justify many, For He shall bear their iniquities.”

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for skin. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

(Any Bible quotes are from the NKJV.)

Please remember … You are deeply loved!