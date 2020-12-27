JAKE ROBERTS: Ultra sounds

Yet the trail of grieving and loneliness of those yet left behind is perhaps another’s basis for their saddest Christmas.

My mind flutters at thoughts toward our Savior’s Bethlehem debut in the flesh.

Mary and Joseph needed no supersonic hi-tech ultra sound image to reveal the gender of their baby. The heralding angel had already declared the supernaturally conceived fetus was a boy. He would be “God with us”, and they would not have to Google-search for boy names.

Supernaturally, His name was already established and prophesied. His would be the name above all names…the name at which every knee would bow and tongue confess that He is LORD…the matchless and precious name of JESUS at that first Christmas (Matthew 1:21-25 and Philippians 2:9, 10).

While attending a recent funeral, ultra sounds of song and praise permeated the room.