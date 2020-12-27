JAKE ROBERTS: Ultra sounds

Screech owls, horned owls, blue herons, mountain lions, Mallard quackers, Sandhill Cranes, Bald Eagles, gobblers and blue jays are among nature’s high profile producers of ultra sounds. They are terrific attention-getters. Man-made supersonic, HologicTM ultra-sound machines detect and convey some of life’s greatest sounds and images (like 20,000 per second!).
The rapid whoosh, whoosh, whoosh amplifies reality’s heartbeats within occupied wombs. The images display the distinctions of genders and overall development of the tiny fledgling within. But it’s the “sounds” that cry out the reality of one’s existence…an individually unique existence.
Seasoned woodsmen/women can easily and accurately identify sound sources and species.
The 2020’s trail will include a loudly-sounded presidential election, pandemic proclamations, and pontifications from experts and not-so experts.
Alongside our beloved community, I have been attending funerals every week.
Newly borne diseases vie for the very life-breath of our nation and world. Broken hearts emit their discordant heart cries from deep within the viscera of souls longing to be free of a cruel virus and its quarantined isolations.
It’s Christmas 2020. A first-time Christmas celebration of precious loved ones now in the presence of the very Christ Jesus himself. Wow.
Yet the trail of grieving and loneliness of those yet left behind is perhaps another’s basis for their saddest Christmas.
My mind flutters at thoughts toward our Savior’s Bethlehem debut in the flesh.
Mary and Joseph needed no supersonic hi-tech ultra sound image to reveal the gender of their baby. The heralding angel had already declared the supernaturally conceived fetus was a boy. He would be “God with us”, and they would not have to Google-search for boy names.
Supernaturally, His name was already established and prophesied. His would be the name above all names…the name at which every knee would bow and tongue confess that He is LORD…the matchless and precious name of JESUS at that first Christmas (Matthew 1:21-25 and Philippians 2:9, 10).
While attending a recent funeral, ultra sounds of song and praise permeated the room.
A revered hymn of old (and of present) rang out the phrases “Oh Lord my God when I in awesome wonder…When through the woods and forest glades I wander … and hear the birds sing sweetly in the trees … When I look down from lofty mountain grandeur …And when I think that God, His Son not sparing…Sent Him to die, I scarce can take it in; that on the cross, my burden gladly bearing, He bled and died to take away my sin. Then sings my soul, my Savior, God to thee … HOW GREAT THOU ART, HOW GREAT THOU ART!!!!”
These are ultra sounds of truth for God’s deserved praise and worship. While perched in western Nebraska treestands, I can heartily relate to, and appreciate, those refrains from that 1953 copyrighted hymn of majesty composed by Stuart K. Hine (All rights reserved, Manna Music).
I confess to singing right out loud from my lofty treestand grandeur.
How great You are…almighty GOD! Oh, and one more thing. We look forward to future scheduled ULTRA sounds: “For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God.” (1 Thessalonians 4:16)
PRAYER NUGGET: Oh Holy Father, thank You this 2020 Christmas season and eve of 2021, for loving us so much that you sent Your only begotten Son, JESUS, that whoever believes in Him would not perish but have everlasting life. (John 3:16)
Would You spread anew Your eternal love and grace so that many would open their hearts’ doors to personally receive your Son Jesus as Savior? Secure their place for eternity in Your presence?
We bless You above all else! Please usher in a happier new year! Amen.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV