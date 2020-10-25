JAKE ROBERTS: Waffles, waffles

Headed to the treestand later today, Lord willing. Admittedly, I rarely show up there hungry. That’s largely to the praise and skills of my Precious. She knows how to stir up a terrific breakfast.
Today I heard this familiar, loving voice from the kitchen asking, “How do waffles sound?”
Uh, pretty terrific, actually!
Once again her abounding love has brought me one more taste of great eating and joy.
My daughter-in-law also once served up some Belgian waffles, served with big handsome red strawberries and ice cream and walnuts. She, too, is a gift from God to or family.
Treestands are a great place to spend breakfast’s supplied energy in observing, breathing, thinking, reading and encountering God in His great expressions of life and creation. I’ve been known, as hunger builds up again in the observation seat, to fantasize over the great tastes and provision at a breakfast table featuring waffles…with whipped cream. Dreams of Mama’s waffle-house concoctions.
Waffles is also a verb. We at times might say things about individuals (perhaps the person in the mirror) who in the face of difficult moral decisions “waffle” between making a decision that has been lured by the lusts of life versus the desire to do the right thing the right way. To waiver between the two is described as being double-minded resulting in a man who is unstable in all his ways. (James 1:8)
You don’t read far into your Bible before you begin to encounter the word and concept of GRACE. Simply defined, it’s the offering of a free gift that you’ve done nothing to earn, and for sure not being given to you because you deserve it.
It’s rather amazing, actually. It’s no big surprise to be blessed with one of our great hymns of all time published in 1779 by slave trader, John Newton, who later became one of the great activists for the abolition of slavery.
Jonathan Aitken, a Newton biographer, estimates that the song is performed about 10 million times annually.
“Wherever sin abounds, GRACE does much more abound!” (Romans 5:20)
“For by GRACE we are saved through faith, not of works lest any man should boast” (Ephesians 2:8,9)
Then we are reminded that the “wages for sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life, through our Lord JESUS Christ. Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift! (2 Corinthians 9:15)
Like Newton, in our sin and in the face of a “perfect storm” at sea we cry out for our deliverance. It’s God’s amazing GRACE-gift of which is eternal life (Romans 6:23). Who wouldn’t be overwhelmingly grateful to receive such a gift?
I’d like to offer words of comfort in the face of one of our most hotly contested elections and political fights I’ve ever witnessed in my 76 years. Last Sunday it was reported over 17 million of us had already completed our early ballots. Sometimes it almost feels like hate vs. hate. The fever pitches of anger assail our air waves constantly.
I wish to say I’m honored to be an American and am devoted to pray. (2 Chronicles 7:14)
It’s been said we should never mix religion with politics. I believe we should faithfully mix praying for our country and our leaders. That’s not a violation…it’s a responsibility and duty.
“Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD” (Psalm 33:12) I rest on Proverbs 21:1.
Well it’s off to my treestand…to ponder, pray and praise Creator God.
PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER, thank You in JESUS’s name for my Precious! Thanks for waffle options. And, in the face of looming moral demands and choices please equip and help us to choose to do the right thing the right way and not to waffle.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!