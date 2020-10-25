JAKE ROBERTS: Waffles, waffles

You don’t read far into your Bible before you begin to encounter the word and concept of GRACE. Simply defined, it’s the offering of a free gift that you’ve done nothing to earn, and for sure not being given to you because you deserve it.

It’s rather amazing, actually. It’s no big surprise to be blessed with one of our great hymns of all time published in 1779 by slave trader, John Newton, who later became one of the great activists for the abolition of slavery.

Jonathan Aitken, a Newton biographer, estimates that the song is performed about 10 million times annually.

“Wherever sin abounds, GRACE does much more abound!” (Romans 5:20)

“For by GRACE we are saved through faith, not of works lest any man should boast” (Ephesians 2:8,9)

Then we are reminded that the “wages for sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life, through our Lord JESUS Christ. Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift! (2 Corinthians 9:15)

Like Newton, in our sin and in the face of a “perfect storm” at sea we cry out for our deliverance. It’s God’s amazing GRACE-gift of which is eternal life (Romans 6:23). Who wouldn’t be overwhelmingly grateful to receive such a gift?