JAKE ROBERTS: What a sign

The scene was constantly shifting its position, its colors, its shape, its darting lightning bolts. Utterly breath-taking. This may be our once-in-a-lifetime sight.

Ironically and chilling to me, Brother Brad would die at the very moment this spectacular view was hitting its crescendo. As the cloud would fade, so would Brad’s last breath and heartbeat.

God was conveying that the time had come… now is the time. God permitted a sneak peak at His power to paint a unique and most extraordinary eastern-sky sunset. He permitted and timed the passing of a beloved friend to many.

Brad was an amazing man who impacted many lives in our community. The folks at the Vets home sure knew who he was. The folks at church sure knew who he was as he took his wheel-chaired place in front of the front pew.

Our sermons would quickly find him slumped in slumber. Though probably boring to Brad and others who would slump along with him in closed-eye worship, still it was a joy to gather in our hopefully post-covid days in western Nebraska.

Brad also left his mark at the local dialysis center. To many onlookers Brad likely prompted little notice.