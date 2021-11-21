JAKE ROBERTS: What were you thinking?

Tiny little thinkers with tiny little brains are well equipped for their amazing tasks.

Brains of robins, mosquitoes, crickets, squirrels, rabbits, hummingbirds, and all other animals, insects, and fowl accomplish in their bodies and thinking some extraordinary feats.

JAKE ROBERTS

You didn’t think I was speaking of people did you? Although. we have likely questioned so much of what we hear in the category of “small” thinking.

When it’s 2 below zero what are the thoughts within each brain? When it’s 102 degrees? When the wind gusts to 65 mph? When water is hard to find? Food?

What goes into the thinking of migratory birds each Spring and Fall? What is the thought process when weariness pervades. And what about people brains in those conditions?

What are fearful thoughts and how do they contribute to our decision-making? Where does anger and love and hurt feelings play into thinking? What do leaders think? Parents? Spouses? Police officers? Superintendents? Custodians? Politicians? Why don’t we all think alike?

So what do you think about what the Bible says about thinking?

First Corinthians 10:12 says “ Therefore let him who THINKS he stands take heed lest he fall”.