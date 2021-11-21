JAKE ROBERTS: What were you thinking?

Tiny little thinkers with tiny little brains are well equipped for their amazing tasks.
Brains of robins, mosquitoes, crickets, squirrels, rabbits, hummingbirds, and all other animals, insects, and fowl accomplish in their bodies and thinking some extraordinary feats.
D. Jake Roberts is the assistant pastor at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
You didn’t think I was speaking of people did you? Although. we have likely questioned so much of what we hear in the category of “small” thinking.
When it’s 2 below zero what are the thoughts within each brain? When it’s 102 degrees? When the wind gusts to 65 mph? When water is hard to find? Food?
What goes into the thinking of migratory birds each Spring and Fall? What is the thought process when weariness pervades. And what about people brains in those conditions?
What are fearful thoughts and how do they contribute to our decision-making? Where does anger and love and hurt feelings play into thinking? What do leaders think? Parents? Spouses? Police officers? Superintendents? Custodians? Politicians? Why don’t we all think alike?
So what do you think about what the Bible says about thinking?
First Corinthians 10:12 says “ Therefore let him who THINKS he stands take heed lest he fall”.
First Corinthians 8:1, 2, 20,21 says, “1 …Knowledge puffs up, but love edifies. 2 And if anyone THINKS that he knows anything, he knows nothing yet as he ought to know. 20 Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or THINK, according to the power that works in us, 21 to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen.”
Here’s a gut grabber found in James 1: 26,27, “ If anyone among you THINKS he is religious, and does not bridle his tongue but deceives his own heart, this one’s religion is useless. 27 Pure and undefiled religion before God and the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their trouble, and to keep oneself unspotted from the world.”
Teachers and parents have often encouraged us to “put our thinking caps on.”
Opinions roll off our mouths when we’re asked, “What do YOU think?”
Sometimes we’re caught up in, and by, “stinkin’ thinkin.’”
God, the creator of the brain has this to say, “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, Nor are your ways My ways,” says the LORD. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, So are My ways higher than your ways, And My thoughts than your thoughts.”Isaiah 55:8,9
God, the Creator of the ears hears our prayers. Unlike Santa Claus, God sees us when we’re sleepin, knows if we’re awake’ and knows if we’ve been bad or good, so be good! We likely need to grow up with our thinking.
The “love chapter” from the Bible says , “When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things. For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I also am known. And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”(1 Corinthians 13)
This closing thought: “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, THINK on these things.” (Philippians 4:8)
PRAYER NUGGET: Dear Father, thank YOU for thinking of us and loving us. We praise YOU for Your heart! Dear Lord, I present to You my thinking. I love You , too. In JESUS holy and precious name. Amen
(All Bible quotes are from the NKJV)
Please remember … You are deeply loved!