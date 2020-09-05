JAKE ROBERTS: Ya gotta flex

I went on the season’s final fling to fling flies last Monday, just before Treestand season kicks into high gear. On the way to the fly shop we had to slow and wait for three dandy high-antlered muley bucks to cross the road, actually, it was a street. We were in the heart of a residential/commercial area in downtown Casper, Wyoming.
So, my boy and I showed up 10 minutes early to hook up with Gentle Ben, our guide. Sadly, Ben had showed up for work earlier, sporting a 103 degree temperature. Liz, the boss, sent him right back home before we even showed up.
He’s a trooper, he’d have bitten the bullet and guided the Roberts boys despite being miserable physically. Good for Liz!
Ben texted the next couple days saying it was strep, whew, not COVID. So it was time to head out, no guide!
What do we do?
Liz began a big-time scramble, and by 7: 45 a.m. we were headed to the river. She had finagled the schedule and called in an additional unscheduled guide, which in turn freed up Oggie from another appointment on this suddenly cold day.
We were the only Clack-a-Craft the entire time floating and flinging flies on our stretch of the North Platte that day. What a day!
Liz sure earned a meritorious achievement award for some serious flexing and serving. Thanks Liz.
Oggie is short for Ogden. He said Ogden, Utah had been named after him (28 year old story-teller).
Big Ben was right when he said, “Oggie is one of the finest guides on this river! You’ll have a great time with him.’
Great time for sure.
I was so impressed with how Liz went into action, flexing in a high pressure moment for our benefit. Reminded me of earlier football days, “when the goin’ gets tough, the tough get goin”.
The trip also delightfully became a Wildlife viewing overdose. We observed many Bald and golden eagles, White pelican competitors (for the fish), many turkeys, whitetail and muley deer, cormorants, coot, mergansers, killdeer and others. Just what the doctor ordered for a weary father/son combo.
Speaking of flexing, Oggie was the epitome of a river host. The morning was cold and not very productive. He’d pull the drift-boat aside and re-rig both rods with three new bugs in an experiment to lure the trout into our net. Finally, we stopped for a huge and healthy lunch (I had already devoured my big yummy cookie mid-morning, it’s always my practice to eat the dessert first).
Following our generous lunch (kudos to Blue Ridge Coffee Shop) , temps warmed, another re-rig (including some teeny-tiny flies beyond my ability to see or steady-handedly thread) and we launched into a very productive afternoon of catching and releasing some gorgeous rainbows. (Oggie called the trout “partners in the guiding business,” a wise reason for releasing each one…though those pelicans and coots are fierce competitors!).
Flexing is all about being ready and prepared and creative. The Bible says “Preach the word! Be ready in season and out of season. Convince, rebuke, exhort, with all longsuffering and teaching. 3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers; 4 and they will turn their ears away from the truth, and be turned aside to fables (2 Timothy 4:2-4).
The Roberts boys were served well by some masters at flexing, and we are grateful!.
PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER, thank You. Please equip us to be flexible amid the unexpected and unplanned curveballs of life. Please keep us from giving up in the face of demanding days and impatient folks clamoring for our attention.
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
.All Bible references are from the NKJV
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!