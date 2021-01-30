JIM SWENSON: Investing in your state parks for the future

I am writing in response to a column published Jan. 17, 2021, with insight gained from 38 years’ experience with park and wildlife management, including as superintendent of two state parks on opposite sides of Nebraska. We at Nebraska Game and Parks agree with the original author that gaining recreational opportunities across the state should be sought, as it’s a position in line with our mission.
We are keenly aware of the diverse recreational needs of our customers statewide. We work hard to gain their feedback online, in parks and at our eight district offices, each of which is managed by staff familiar with the needs of the region. Customer needs and requests are documented and used to inform decisions.
Because our park system primarily is funded by user fees, we must balance fee rates with guest comfort and ability to pay. As you may have guessed, funding — especially related to infrastructure for our 76 parks and two recreation trails — always is an issue.
Recognizing that, in 2016, the state Legislature created the Capital Maintenance Fund to address an estimated $76 million in needed maintenance at parks statewide. This fund is critical to protecting and preserving critical infrastructure and resources, and reduces the potential financial burden our park users would face if we had to depend on user fees alone. User fees, no matter how high, still would only address a small portion of the need.
Recent CMF investments totaling more than $5.2 million provided for 122 projects at state parks, trails and offices outside of Mahoney State Park and Lincoln. Similar investments will continue as long as the Legislature supports the CMF. For example, a large-scale management plan for Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala has been supported with investments exceeding $5 million to date, and our current biennium budget includes a request for another $1 million to help implement the plan. Once completed, nearly $20 million will have been invested in Lake McConaughy area.
We also have worked to invest privately and with partners at parks across the state for the benefit of constituents and those public lands. For example, Mahoney State Park investments have produced returns that subsidize other park operations across the state. Statewide, we have responded to customer requests and public demand by investing in campgrounds; our most recent efforts developed or improved more than 800 campsites outside of the Lincoln and Omaha areas.
Private partnerships certainly benefit our ability to expand recreation offerings; such is the case at Mahoney State Park. Private funds and creative partnerships provided more than 70% of the funding necessary for Venture Park construction, including the treetops ropes course. A concession operator developed that feature and runs it as a concession, with the state getting a percentage of the revenue and the entire fee from associated park entry permit sales.
Similar partnerships were used to develop Ponca State Park, lodging at Fort Robinson State Park, a family-friendly shooting complex and state-of-the-art education facility at Wildcat Hills near Gering, the water interpretive center at Lake McConaughy, campsites at numerous parks and various other features statewide, and we will continue to pursue them for the benefit to our customers.
Many of those customers have told us they appreciate recent and increased investments in their statewide parks. While most have a favorite park they would like to see developed, all believe a functional and diverse statewide park system is important, certainly for bolstering tourism across Nebraska.
We know a public park system is a great thing — something to be cherished and taken care of for generations to come, but we need your support to care for the great resources for which Nebraska is known. These are your parks, and we are committed to preserving them into the future.
--
Jim Swenson is the Parks Division administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.