JIM SWENSON: Investing in your state parks for the future

I am writing in response to a column published Jan. 17, 2021, with insight gained from 38 years’ experience with park and wildlife management, including as superintendent of two state parks on opposite sides of Nebraska. We at Nebraska Game and Parks agree with the original author that gaining recreational opportunities across the state should be sought, as it’s a position in line with our mission.

We are keenly aware of the diverse recreational needs of our customers statewide. We work hard to gain their feedback online, in parks and at our eight district offices, each of which is managed by staff familiar with the needs of the region. Customer needs and requests are documented and used to inform decisions.

Because our park system primarily is funded by user fees, we must balance fee rates with guest comfort and ability to pay. As you may have guessed, funding — especially related to infrastructure for our 76 parks and two recreation trails — always is an issue.