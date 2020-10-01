JOHN BERGE: Drought and the North Platte NRD

The NPNRD Drought Mitigation Plan is largely an information and education plan by which we provide resources and referrals to the public on improving water management for production agriculture, homeowners, municipalities, and industrial needs. The plan was the result of a two-year stakeholder engagement process that included end users of the resource across the spectrum. NPNRD recently launched our Drought page on our website: npnrd.org. This page includes a great deal of useful information designed to assist water users in making the best decisions for their farms, homes, and families. Additionally, many of our water regulations and projects are designed with water savings in mind. These include allocation of groundwater withdrawal – including a five-year allocation period, allowing for additional irrigation during a drought, a moratorium on well drilling and acre expansion, and certification of groundwater uses. Projects include targeted retirements of groundwater irrigation, leases of surface water irrigation, and surface water intentional recharge. We also benefit from the use of federal set-aside contracts through the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP), and the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP) that take irrigated acres out of crop production for a limited period of time. We routinely spend $250,000 per year on cost-share programs with most of those dollars going to improve irrigation efficiencies.