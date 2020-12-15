JOHN NEWBY: Can music help revitalize a community?

Andre Gide once said, “Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.” We have written about arts and entertainment and how they can help to transform a community. This week, we will narrow that focus a bit drawing on the power of music. I recently read an article by Jeffrey A. Harris titled “Preserving the Sites of American Music”. While reading this interesting piece, I couldn’t help but recall some of my fondest memories while growing up in California and Germany. When I sat back and recalled many of those fond memories, one of the commonalities was the emotional connection to music.

Music has the ability to connect people, transform thinking, awake innovation and capture what might be. As in all of the Arts, music has the ability to bring people together, to mend relationships, spur excitement and stimulate innovation. We can all think back to music that has truly touched our lives in various ways.

So, if music can do all those on a personal or micro level, can it also do those things on a larger macro scale? Can it lend to or even actually assist in transforming entire communities? Can music be a part of the process that leads to revitalizing an entire community?