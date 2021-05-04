JOHN NEWBY: Dare to dream and build connections

When a community is seeking to transform, they must look inside themselves to determine who or what they are. A great business leader, Simon Sinek said, “Our friends don’t love us for what we do. Our friends love us for who we are.” Communities are much the same way. People won’t travel to your community consistently for what you do, but rather because of what you are. What is the vibe that you give to those visiting your community? What is the feeling people get when they spend time with you? It is all about building connections between the community and the outside world. The greater the connection you can build, the more powerful the draw will be.

As we dream of where we are going as a community, we must dream of what our potential connections can be. As we dream of what our community can share with others, we must be thinking of how those dreams can be used as connections. As I have visited Eureka Springs, AR, we go there knowing the connection will be the arts. As we visit Branson, we expect the connections will be great entertainment of all types. As we visit communities in and around the Black Hills, we know we will come away with a new connection to the western culture and historical vibe. As we visit Tahlequah, OK, we leave with a greater understanding of the Native American lifestyle or culture and feel more connected.