JOHN NEWBY: The financial case for small business

Secondly, in a study by Oregon State University conducted for the Small Business Administration, Dr. Patricia Frishkoff of Oregon State University analyzed charitable giving by the size and makeup of the business. She found small and midsized companies with fewer than 100 employees gave an average of $789 per employee in cash and in-kind donations throughout the community. The study also indicated larger businesses with more that 500 employees averaged $334 per employee or nearly 60% less than those at smaller and mid-sized businesses.

Thirdly, there was another study done by Pennsylvania State University, led by Stephan Goetz and David Fleming, analyzing 2953 counties across the country representing various demographics and lifestyles. After taking into account many factors, they were able to show that counties with a greater number of smaller and mid-sized locally-owned businesses actually enjoyed greater per capita income growth. As would be expected, it also showed that the greater preponderance of large absentee-owned businesses such as big boxes, non-locally owned chains and so forth, were associated with lowered incomes. This makes absolute sense as most of the big boxes and chains only provide wages at the lower end of the income spectrum.