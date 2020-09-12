KAMIE STEPHEN: Nothing to lose

It was a windy day in November and I was lying on my bathroom floor listening to the gusts pound on the side of my house. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to drown out the thoughts racing through my head.

I opened a new text message and typed out a six-digit number I’d shared with others over and over including in a number of news stories: 741-741.

I stared at the blank box for a while, wrestling with whether or not I should press send. Despite being open about my mental health, it is still so hard to ask for help.

Am I being a burden? Is this person tired of me? They have their own problems.

This message would go to a crisis counselor, but what if someone needed to talk more than I did? At that point, laying on the bathroom floor looking - and feeling - like a whole hot mess, I was exhausted with my existence.

People say suicide is cowardly, but they don’t understand that those who choose to end their life likely did consider their family. After some consideration, it feels like we’d be doing them a favor. Releasing them of the duties of dealing with us.

I didn’t want to die but I couldn’t shake the thought that maybe things might be easier for everyone else. I was tired.

Although a piece of me was hanging on, I needed someone else to want me to live. Someone who wasn’t “required to,” in my mind. I sent the text.

Almost instantly I received a reply. The counselor asked me what was going wrong. Pretty much everything.

It can be hard to talk to someone you know, especially if you view their problems as worse. I knew nothing of his.