KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: 7 days to best

I’ve learned that the majority of people who read these articles have good relationships. The purpose of these articles is to help them keep those relationships strong. To emphasize this point, years ago the column title was changed from Save Your Marriage to Keepin’ Love Alive. On the same topic of happy relationships, current research indicates the divorce rate is the lowest it’s been since 1970.

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 3…

I emphasize these points because I believe many people have good couple relationships. However, I write today to challenge those couples to take their relationship to the next level of happiness.

Years ago I was introduced to the idea of good, better, best. As I have applied such, and challenged those whom I work with to do the same, we have all enjoyed even better relationships.

Because the majority of us want to be happy, we do good things to keep our relationships strong. However, by taking the good and making it better, and taking the better and making it best, we can take our relationship to a new level of happiness. And who doesn’t want to be happier?

Here’s an example. Not long ago I was ready for work earlier than usual. I thought it would be good to arrive at work a bit early and get a few things done. However, upon entering our bedroom, I noticed the bed wasn’t made.