KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: 7 days to best

I’ve learned that the majority of people who read these articles have good relationships. The purpose of these articles is to help them keep those relationships strong. To emphasize this point, years ago the column title was changed from Save Your Marriage to Keepin’ Love Alive. On the same topic of happy relationships, current research indicates the divorce rate is the lowest it’s been since 1970.
I emphasize these points because I believe many people have good couple relationships. However, I write today to challenge those couples to take their relationship to the next level of happiness.
Years ago I was introduced to the idea of good, better, best. As I have applied such, and challenged those whom I work with to do the same, we have all enjoyed even better relationships.
Because the majority of us want to be happy, we do good things to keep our relationships strong. However, by taking the good and making it better, and taking the better and making it best, we can take our relationship to a new level of happiness. And who doesn’t want to be happier?
Here’s an example. Not long ago I was ready for work earlier than usual. I thought it would be good to arrive at work a bit early and get a few things done. However, upon entering our bedroom, I noticed the bed wasn’t made.
While it would be good to show up at work early, I realized it would be better to make the bed for my wife. Since my wife (like many of you) has 9,000 decorative pillows, I knew it wouldn’t be possible to make the bed and arrive early to work.
Nonetheless, I chose the better choice and began organizing pillows. While making the bed, I realized I could take this better choice and make it best by also leaving a note on the bed for my wife expressing my appreciation for her.
While the above example is small, we literally make thousands of decisions each day. When we start to improve the quality of those small decisions, they make a huge difference in the long-term happiness we enjoy.
This is what the research calls doing small things often. Clients tell me frequently that it’s these small things that make a big difference. Like to little after dinner mint at a fancy restaurant or your partner filling up your drink when they refill theirs, we all appreciate the little extras.
Keeping sight of the positive is another way we can apply the good, better, best principle. It’s good that we do many small things to keep our love alive. It’s even better when our partner notices. But it’s best when they not only notice, but also say thanks for our kind actions.
This doesn’t mean we do nice things for one another simply to be noticed, but there’s a lot of power in words of appreciation. Too often unhappy partners complain, “I don’t feel appreciated in this relationship.”
While giving words of appreciation is a small thing, research shows again that it has a huge impact on our relationships. One study showed that unhappy couples only notice about 50 percent of the positive things that happen in their relationship. Of the 50 percent noticed, fewer of those acts were acknowledged with a thank you..
On the other side of the happiness scale, those couples who rated themselves as happy were more likely to notice when good things happened in their relationship. Additionally, they took it a step farther by passing on words of gratitude to their partner for these good acts. Over time, this best response (good act, notice, and mention) creates a culture of appreciation which dramatically increases the happiness in the relationship. After all, who doesn’t love to be appreciated!
It seems unrealistic to evaluate every daily decision we make in hopes of maximizing our response. However, my experience with my family, my clients, and myself suggests that if we’ll continually take three small behaviors a day and turn them into best responses, we’ll notice an increase in joy in less than seven days.
When I’ve had clients complete the seven day challenge, I’ve never had one come back angry a week later because it worked. However, I have had clients present with words of gratitude and appreciation that such a basic idea could bring such happiness in such a short time.
It’s time to be best. Enjoy the next seven days.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
