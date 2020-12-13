Keepin’ Love Alive: A COVID Christmas

To feel joy we must often pass first through pain. Simply ignoring the pain doesn’t make it go away, but instead just the opposite. Much like a child who needs your attention, often what pain really needs is just a moment to be heard. A little peace and quiet to sit with you and let you know it’s there, it’s real, and it’s OK. Sometimes, it just needs a good cry.

So let us cry. Let us commiserate. And let us, at the end of the day, count our many blessings of gratitude and fortune after we have passed through the valley of our pain. And then let us serve others, not only to heal our souls, but theirs.

While my wife and I have had many fun times together, I really appreciate her for the times when she was there when I was in pain and agony. In desperation and despair. When no one else was there but her. She healed me through her loving concern and her caring actions.

And it’s during these moments of pain, much like in a weight room or along the path of a grueling diet, that our true growth and bonding happens. While I love my wife for our many vacations, I love her even more as we have commiserate together during times of loss.