Keepin’ Love Alive: A COVID Christmas

Let’s be honest. As much of an optimistic person as I am, and as much of a grateful person as I am, this pandemic is getting old. And it’s causing all kinds of damage and inconveniences and stress beyond belief for many.
While many blessings have come, I worry that overall we have seen, and experienced, more bad than good. My heart aches for those who have lost beyond belief and, on many levels, will have their most difficult Christmas ever.
With the current conditions, it’s OK not to be merry this Christmas. While we should all count our many blessings, we need not be overly joyed and pretend all is well. In fact doing so, much like trying to hold a beach ball underwater, just becomes difficult and tiring beyond belief.
Sometimes instead of chestnuts roasting on an open fire and songs of Frosty the Snowman, what we really need is a good cry. And especially this Christmas, that’s OK.
One of the beauties of a healthy couple relationship is that you can commiserate together. To commiserate together, as fancy of a term as that is, simply means to feel or express sorrow together. And that, as we all know, is a bonding experience in and of itself.
We all know people, including ourselves, who are affected by this pandemic. And we all know others, perhaps including ourselves, who have other difficult challenges on top of the current mess; and sometimes these concerns get overlooked and forgotten by others since the only thing people can notice, worry about, and talk about is the current virus.
As you know, December becomes a month of giving service for many. We serve in formal ways and informal ways alike, offering gifts, serving meals, an extra smile, random acts of kindness, and perhaps even a few extra dollars for charity or the next person in line at the store.
And perhaps, this year, more than ever, what our world needs is a little more of that charity and random acts of kindness. A little more of a reminder of our current blessings and of our hopes of a better, healthier and happier 2021, not just verbally expressed, but expressed through acts of kindness.
So, this year, let’s all commiserate together. Let’s all feel the sorrow for the current state of our union. Let’s all be hopeful, but realistic, about Christmas 2020. And let’s let those feelings of sorrow and compassion for those who are suffering beyond belief lead us to kind acts of service like never before. We can do better and we can rise to the challenge through what we do..
Let’s take cookies to our hospital staff, let’s be extra grateful for our EMS workers and nursing home staff, who are exposed every day to the loss and pains of this virus, and take them heartfelt thank you notes. Let’s be extra mindful of those who have lost and instead of singing songs of joy and happiness, send a card with a sincere note of apology and regret, along with a $5 gift card for a coffee.
To feel joy we must often pass first through pain. Simply ignoring the pain doesn’t make it go away, but instead just the opposite. Much like a child who needs your attention, often what pain really needs is just a moment to be heard. A little peace and quiet to sit with you and let you know it’s there, it’s real, and it’s OK. Sometimes, it just needs a good cry.
So let us cry. Let us commiserate. And let us, at the end of the day, count our many blessings of gratitude and fortune after we have passed through the valley of our pain. And then let us serve others, not only to heal our souls, but theirs.
While my wife and I have had many fun times together, I really appreciate her for the times when she was there when I was in pain and agony. In desperation and despair. When no one else was there but her. She healed me through her loving concern and her caring actions.
And it’s during these moments of pain, much like in a weight room or along the path of a grueling diet, that our true growth and bonding happens. While I love my wife for our many vacations, I love her even more as we have commiserate together during times of loss.
So let this Christmas be what it is. As it is. And use the power of commiserating together to bring true richness and joy to an otherwise difficult pandemic Christmas and through acts of service and kindness like never before.
Now have a good cry, and go forth and serve. It does the body good.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. To contact him call 635-2800 or visit online at www.panhandlecouples.com
