KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: A gift of gratitude

Maybe it’s the fact that your partner always helps with the dishes. Maybe they always clear the dinner plates so you can sit down and rest after a hard day. Maybe they always have your coffee ready for you in the mornings, or ask how your day was, and really listen, after the five o’clock whistle blows each day.

Research shows that miserable couples miss almost fifty percent of the positives happening in their relationship. What a waste of positives that could otherwise be used to help miserable couples see the good and be happy again.

To boost your gratitude, improve your relationship, and increase your friendship, open your eyes this week and notice the positives, and take notes.

Write down your observations, your gratitude, and your appreciations for your partner, and share it with them Thanksgiving Day. It doesn’t have to be fancy, it doesn’t have to be long. Some of the most beautiful and impactful words are short and sweet.

This week people will be grateful for many things. A day off work, a big fat turkey, and a time to sleep in and watch a football game or two. We will take at least one day to slow down and be grateful before the rat race of Christmas shopping begins.