KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: A gift they'll remember

This Christmas may I encourage you to shop for gifts of experience rather than physical gifts? Not that we don’t all benefit from some physical gifts, but all things in perspective, right?
Much like you, as I reflect back on 2021, the things that stand out most are the experiences I’ve had, not the physical possessions I’ve owned. This last year I trained for and completed my first marathon. My family stood cheering at the finish line, and my two sons ran the last mile with me.
I was blessed to become a grandpa, and even go to Texas to an airshow with my sons and soon-to-be son-in-law. I watched my youngest daughter sing the national anthem at multiple sporting events, and was present when my oldest daughter got engaged.
Like you, when I reflect on life and its enjoyments, experiences come to mind so much more than physical possessions. If I had to choose, I would quickly give up more of my possessions in exchange for more experiences instead. You may likely be willing to do the same.
Accordingly, if we want to give the perfect gift this Christmas, perhaps we should focus on gifts of experience more than physical gifts. These are things we tend to remember the most.
In our family, we’ve started skipping the physical Christmas gifts and instead put the money toward a family trip. In all honesty, I remember those trips and experiences so much more than I remember any physical gift that I’ve received. The same seems to be true for my kids, who often share a funny memory from a trip we took. Rarely do they share such experiences about a physical gift.
Physical gifts, of course, do have their place. The right physical gift, in fact, such as a board game or even a new Winnebago, can allow us to have experiences that will bond us and help keep love alive, too.
One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received was a monthly date certificate from my wife. Each month I would open a new envelope to see what she had planned. One warm summer night we went out stargazing. One cold winter day we had a date at the YMCA. Each month a new, preplanned adventure awaited me. Each was a great experience and certainly helped us keep love alive more than a new watch or necklace would have.
Gifts of experience need not be expensive either. A puzzle and a pizza or a movie and homemade ice cream can be a lot of fun and not break the bank, even if done monthly. A little creativity can go a long way in keeping fun in your relationship.
So as you embark on finding the perfect gift, instead of taking hours to shop online, take some time to shop for some fun experiences instead. You can even get creative and search for low cost, fun dates to have at home. One need not go far or spend a lot of money to have a memorable experience.
Sooner than we realize, we will be celebrating Christmas 2022, just a year away. By then, many physical Christmas gifts from this year will have gone on their way. Some collecting dust on a shelf, others broken, and some even sold at a garage sale by then. But the gifts of experience will be those things that ring true and powerful in our hearts for years to come, doing a great job in helping us keep love alive for a lifetime.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.