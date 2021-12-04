KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: A gift they'll remember

Physical gifts, of course, do have their place. The right physical gift, in fact, such as a board game or even a new Winnebago, can allow us to have experiences that will bond us and help keep love alive, too.

One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received was a monthly date certificate from my wife. Each month I would open a new envelope to see what she had planned. One warm summer night we went out stargazing. One cold winter day we had a date at the YMCA. Each month a new, preplanned adventure awaited me. Each was a great experience and certainly helped us keep love alive more than a new watch or necklace would have.

Gifts of experience need not be expensive either. A puzzle and a pizza or a movie and homemade ice cream can be a lot of fun and not break the bank, even if done monthly. A little creativity can go a long way in keeping fun in your relationship.

So as you embark on finding the perfect gift, instead of taking hours to shop online, take some time to shop for some fun experiences instead. You can even get creative and search for low cost, fun dates to have at home. One need not go far or spend a lot of money to have a memorable experience.