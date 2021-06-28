Keepin’ Love Alive: A Quick Check

As we enter July this week, half the year is behind us. As we all have heard, time seems to fly by the older you get. And since we’re all getting older, it’s only going to go faster and faster from here on out.

In the next few months I have a few routine doctors appointments. One with the dentist, and one with my primary care physician. All appears to be well with me, and I look forward to my annual check just to keep things going well and catch any problems before they become worse.

To be honest, neither appointment was my idea. The dentist called my wife (since I never call them back) to schedule me and my doctor’s office refused to fill up my meds unless I came in for a checkup.

I’m glad that others are watching out for me as I have a tendency to ignore things if they seem to be going well rather than staying diligent in maintaining things in the first place.

My wife, on the other hand, is awesome at maintenance. She vacuums often enough and has us do chores often enough that I’m pretty sure the dust never even has a chance to settle much less land on any object in the house. She keeps a clean house and it shows in beauty and comfort.