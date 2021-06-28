Keepin’ Love Alive: A Quick Check

As we enter July this week, half the year is behind us. As we all have heard, time seems to fly by the older you get. And since we’re all getting older, it’s only going to go faster and faster from here on out.
In the next few months I have a few routine doctors appointments. One with the dentist, and one with my primary care physician. All appears to be well with me, and I look forward to my annual check just to keep things going well and catch any problems before they become worse.
To be honest, neither appointment was my idea. The dentist called my wife (since I never call them back) to schedule me and my doctor’s office refused to fill up my meds unless I came in for a checkup.
I’m glad that others are watching out for me as I have a tendency to ignore things if they seem to be going well rather than staying diligent in maintaining things in the first place.
My wife, on the other hand, is awesome at maintenance. She vacuums often enough and has us do chores often enough that I’m pretty sure the dust never even has a chance to settle much less land on any object in the house. She keeps a clean house and it shows in beauty and comfort.
As we round the corner into the last half of the year, it would do us all well to take a check on our relationship. If you thought this first half of the year has gone by fast, there’s no need to assume the second half is going to slow down at all.
A brief “temperature check” of our relationship can help assure that we are on track for a great rest of the year and help make sure that plans are in order to help us do just that. It will be much easier to make a small adjustment now rather than continue to allow things to drift off track and have to make a major correction later.
Perhaps there are a few things still bothering you from earlier this year? A few hurt feelings or grudges you still need to let rest? Perhaps you aren’t healing quite as quickly as you had hoped. Perhaps ignoring it is not making it all better.
Perhaps you never went on that date to the movies you were hoping for. Or finished that project you both started. Or looked up those tickets for an upcoming concert.
Time waits for no one, and clearly rewards those that take action to get what they want. And perhaps it is your time, now, to go after what you want.
Perhaps your “tomorrow” needs to instead happen today. After all, if you make no plans for tomorrow, as the saying goes, you will have a lot of empty yesterdays. So take action today and make plans for a happy tomorrow.
I hope as you slow down for a moment to review you find happiness. I hope your review of the first six months brings joyful memories of times well spent and plans well executed instead of missed opportunity and pains of regret.
The good news is that no matter our yesterday, we can all plan for a happy tomorrow. The past is what it is, and even if the past was on track, if we don’t keep up our good efforts and plans, we, too, will soon run out of steam and find ourselves off track nonetheless.
I’m hoping that my upcoming appointments don’t take long. It’s not that I don’t enjoy visiting with my doctors, but why sit and chat with them when instead I can go out, exercise and brush my teeth like I was already doing?
Similarly, I hope your brief, yet important, relationship check up doesn’t take long either. After all, why sit and review when you can go and continue to do?
Enjoy the review and the journey of keepin’ love alive.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health and can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.