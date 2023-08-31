Recently my family and I went ziplining in Colorado. Maybe you, too, have participated in this exciting sport.

We ziplined on both the longest and the fastest ziplines in Colorado. In total, we rode six lines, with a little hiking in between. Great memories and great pictures now exist.

In our group, there were a total of 10 people and three guides. The guides, with their years of experience, gave us great advice about how to be safe and successful in our adventure.

One important piece of advice was how to get to the other end of the line successfully. While overall the line heads downhill, the lowest point of each line was actually in the middle. Thus forming a U shape, if a person didn’t have enough speed to get to the end of the line, they would slide backwards to the middle instead.

At this point ,the guides gave us all kinds of advice about how much harassment they would give us as they would have to come rescue us in our helpless state. A helpless state that was our own fault, as we did not heed their wise words of wisdom.

Furthermore, what would the rest of the group think as their fun was delayed while they stood around waiting for the helpless self-inflicted victim to be rescued? Clearly, this was not a position any of us wanted to be in.

So they told us how to finish well instead. They told us to tuck in our legs. And be sure to tuck in our arms, too. And lean back in a sitting position. These three things would help one finish successfully.

So on we went. Was it beautiful to be zipping through Rocky Mountain National Park, hundreds of feet above the ground, surrounded by thousands of beautiful spruce and pine trees, and even by wildlife? Smelling the beautiful mountain air and enjoying the wind on my face on a perfectly sunny, beautiful day?

Honestly, I have no idea. I was so focused on making sure that I was sticking to the three rules that I didn’t take the time to look around and enjoy the journey. Instead, I would repeat those rules again and again in my head, checking each time to assure I was in compliance. After all, I didn’t want to be “That guy.”

As we rode back to our vehicles in the company’s van, everyone was reminiscing about how much fun they had. And how beautiful it was. And how crisp the air smelled.

And while I did feel some joy and certainly had a good time, I was a little disappointed that I forgot to really embrace and enjoy the journey. Somehow, even though I invested the same amount of time and money as everyone else, I feel like I missed out a little.

As I reflect on this experience, I am reminded of how often we can do the same in life. And in our marriages. We get so caught up in making sure that we get the “To Do” list done, following the list and assuring that all is done by day’s end, that we forget why we are really on this journey in the first place.

So as you go through life this week, and as you have the privilege of being married to someone who can actually tolerate you, be sure to slow down and enjoy the journey.

Be present. Take the time to stare longingly at your spouse. Take the time to really hold their hand. Slow down and give a sincere, engaged kiss instead of just a quick peck.

As you slow down you will see the beauty all around. You will see the beauty in your spouse and feel the humility of how blessed you are that they decided to marry you. Out of all the billions of people in the world, they chose you.

Too many perfectly good marriages die of neglect. Too many spouses feel unnoticed and unappreciated. Too many people are way too busy and stressed out trying to get it all done, zipping through life and promising that they will slow down and smell the roses once life slows down a bit.

Well, beware. I have spoken to many retired people who say they are so busy now they don’t know how they ever had time to work. And spoken to enough widowed people who longingly expressed, “Where did the time go? And how did it pass so quickly?”

So make today the day to stop and smell the roses and enjoy the beauty all around. And start by taking the time to appreciate your loving, dedicated spouse. It’s a decision that will go a long way in helping keep love alive.

Enjoy the day.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.

For more information on Keepin’ Love Alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.