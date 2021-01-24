Keepin’ Love Alive: As A Reminder

As we speedily move into 2021, I’m already seeing trends among couples coming into my office. I share one of those today in hopes that we may all be reminded about an important skill each spouse must do to help keep love alive.
In disagreements, women bring up the area of concern 80 percent of the time. In other words, 80 percent of the time she’s the one who mentions that things could be better.
Maybe she wants the kids to speak to her with more respect. Or for everyone to go to bed earlier. Or for the house to be a bit cleaner. Or for him to pay attention to the kids more. With all these ideas, women are often known as the the home improvement committee.
We owe women for many of the great improvements in life. With all the gender equality terms we now use (I just heard one the other day: “first-year student” instead of “freshman”) I find it fascinating that we still call it the “caveman” days. I’m pretty sure that’s because women want no association with such primitive times!
Yet because women bring up the concern 80 percent of the time, she must be careful how she brings up those ideas. By doing so, she can increase the chance all will listen as she won’t feel as frustrated.
And the bottom line reminder is this: Women, remember to bring things up in a softer way. And men, when she does, remember to listen!
In the research, when a woman brings up an issue with force and bluntness, it’s called a harsh start-up. When men don’t listen, it’s called defensiveness. And both of these are guaranteed to make a conflict discussion get ugly.
The easiest way to think about conflict discussions is to see them like a game of catch. And if she’s throwing bowling balls and he’s got his arms folded, it’s going to be a pretty dangerous game of catch.
Instead, she could lead with a wish instead of a demand. A request like “I wish we could get to bed a little earlier” or “It would be nice to get the garage cleaned out this weekend” are likely to be heard better than the demands of “You need to quit staying up so late” or “The garage is a mess, you need to get that cleaned out this weekend.”
And for guys, the more you can agree with the ideas you wife shares, the calmer the conversation will go. It doesn’t mean you have to agree with the method, but simply the idea.
In the above suggestions, the wife would like to get the bed a little earlier. Sounds like a good idea, doesn’t it? Do you ever say “Aw, man, I just hate how early I get to go to bed every night”? No, so agree with her idea.
And if she wants a clean garage, agree! Even if you can’t agree with the method (maybe you want to go hunting this weekend or stay up late to play videogames with your friends) you can still agree with the idea by saying “A clean garage would be nice. Let’s figure out a time to get that done” or “It would be nice to get more sleep, wouldn’t it?”
Differences in opinion are going to come up in 2021. They already have. And they will continue to do so. And you should be grateful for these different ideas as you clearly don’t have all the answers yourself!
So learn to embrace your differences and be grateful for them. And when you learn to play a good game of catch by using a softened startup and accepting influence, you’ll notice how much easier, and more enjoyable, having differences can be.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.