Keepin’ Love Alive: As A Reminder

In the research, when a woman brings up an issue with force and bluntness, it’s called a harsh start-up. When men don’t listen, it’s called defensiveness. And both of these are guaranteed to make a conflict discussion get ugly.

The easiest way to think about conflict discussions is to see them like a game of catch. And if she’s throwing bowling balls and he’s got his arms folded, it’s going to be a pretty dangerous game of catch.

Instead, she could lead with a wish instead of a demand. A request like “I wish we could get to bed a little earlier” or “It would be nice to get the garage cleaned out this weekend” are likely to be heard better than the demands of “You need to quit staying up so late” or “The garage is a mess, you need to get that cleaned out this weekend.”

And for guys, the more you can agree with the ideas you wife shares, the calmer the conversation will go. It doesn’t mean you have to agree with the method, but simply the idea.

In the above suggestions, the wife would like to get the bed a little earlier. Sounds like a good idea, doesn’t it? Do you ever say “Aw, man, I just hate how early I get to go to bed every night”? No, so agree with her idea.