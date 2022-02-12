KEEPIN LOVE ALIVE: Be a Bengal

Once I had a client who restored a totaled car. When I asked why he would put so much time, effort, and money into such a project, he simply stated it was because of its value.

Not it’s monetary value, however, but its emotional value. On the surface it was no special car. Plain. Boring color. Not even a big engine or impressive car stereo. Rather boring overall, to be honest.

But this car had value worth restoring due to its value in his family history: this was the very car his parents had when they were dating. And there’s some rumor that perhaps my client was even conceived in the back seat (the very reason why his kids refused to ride back there!)

Whether you want to restore a car, save a marriage, build a house, learn to golf, or play the piano, it’s a possible goal. It may take some teamwork. It may take some individual work. And it may take some time. Yet it is possible (assuming your partner is willing to be part of that teamwork, of course. One player on the Bengals alone did not get them to the Super Bowl).

Each week I am pleasantly surprised and overjoyed to hear stories from the many couples I work with and the significant progress they’ve made since last session towards keeping love alive. Teamwork. Individual work. Time.