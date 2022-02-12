KEEPIN LOVE ALIVE: Be a Bengal

Today the Cincinnati Bengals will play in the Super Bowl. In all of football history, there’s only been one team ranked less likely to reach this monumental achievement. Yet here they are.
Fighting right until the end of their last game, when they rallied from being 18 points behind to take their division championship, there rose a team that had not even won a playoff game in over 30 years. Yet here they are.
While there’s no guarantee they will win today, the fact that they have come this far is a win in itself. They’ve already made it farther than 30 of the 31 other teams. Clearly, they have no reason to mourn, but only to celebrate no matter the outcome of today’s game.
With perhaps just as poor of odds, struggling couples often find their way into my office wondering if they have a chance to win the big game of keepin love alive. Often the odds seem stacked against them. Infidelity. Mistrust. Lies. Substance use. You name it, I’ve seen it, and it’s often not pretty.
Occasionally I’m asked if I think their relationship can be saved. I always answer optimistically and in the affirmative, with assurance, that indeed, love can be restored again. Why so positive you may ask? Because it can always be saved.
Yet to do so is going to take a bit of teamwork, I explain. It’s going to take a bit of individual work. And it’s going to take a bit of time.
Once I had a client who restored a totaled car. When I asked why he would put so much time, effort, and money into such a project, he simply stated it was because of its value.
Not it’s monetary value, however, but its emotional value. On the surface it was no special car. Plain. Boring color. Not even a big engine or impressive car stereo. Rather boring overall, to be honest.
But this car had value worth restoring due to its value in his family history: this was the very car his parents had when they were dating. And there’s some rumor that perhaps my client was even conceived in the back seat (the very reason why his kids refused to ride back there!)
Whether you want to restore a car, save a marriage, build a house, learn to golf, or play the piano, it’s a possible goal. It may take some teamwork. It may take some individual work. And it may take some time. Yet it is possible (assuming your partner is willing to be part of that teamwork, of course. One player on the Bengals alone did not get them to the Super Bowl).
Each week I am pleasantly surprised and overjoyed to hear stories from the many couples I work with and the significant progress they’ve made since last session towards keeping love alive. Teamwork. Individual work. Time.
Some this week successfully “bit their tongue” instead of saying every angry thought that came to mind. One young couple went on their first date in years since having kids. And one spouse took the day off from work to stay home and care for their sick partner instead.
Inspired every week, I get to work with couples who are fighting against the odds of divorce and putting in the teamwork, individual work, and time to turn things around and restore love again. Perhaps just as much work as the Cincinnati Bengals put in to play in the Super Bowl today.
So no matter the odds, success is possible. It may take some teamwork, some individual work, and some time, but much like the Bengal’s you can go against the odds and find success nonetheless.
So if life is tough right now, be a Bengal. Fight against the odds. Fight as a team, fight as an individual, and invest the time and work necessary to restore the love you once had.
And let me know if you need a little extra coaching from a professional. The Bengal’s didn’t do it alone, and you don’t have to either.
For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Anderson, MS, LMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.