Keepin’ Love Alive: Be a flake

What a crazy amount of snow, wind and cold we’ve had lately. And not just us, but much of the whole nation.

Accumulated snow fascinates me. In just a handful of it there’s literally thousands, if not millions, of tiny snowflakes, many measuring no bigger than a grain of salt.

By itself a tiny snowflake, while pretty, doesn’t have much impact. Combine it with others however and the potential becomes endless. From closed roads to stuck cars to snow forts and snowmen and snowball fights, those combined snowflakes can make a difference.

A company in Norway saw so much potential with accumulated snow that they’ve built a hotel out of it. Guests stay in beautiful rooms about 15 feet in diameter, built completely out of snow. It’s such a popular destination that it can be hard to even get a reservation.

We’ve all had an enjoyable experience with accumulated snow. Perhaps it was building a snowman, skiing or snowmobiling, or maybe snowshoeing.

Millions of accumulated snowflakes can set the stage for great times. One snowflake by itself, however, wouldn’t make for a very good ski trip.

I often discuss the theory of the snowflake with couples and how it can help them find happiness. Using the same idea as accumulated snowflakes, we discuss how small acts of kindness over time can accumulate to great happiness.

In a long-term relationship, a random act of kindness, done infrequently, will do little to bring happiness. But many small, random acts of generosity will set the stage for great times.

In our quick-fix society we often have trouble with the snowflake theory. We want results and we want them fast. We’re so impatient that it’s difficult to wait in a drive-thru or for a download on the internet. I recently found myself irritated when someone’s voicemail didn’t pick up until the fifth ring.

But anyone in a happy, long-term relationship will tell you that it’s the many small things over time that bring joy. While none of us are opposed to the big gifts, too, they alone will not keep love alive.

Perhaps the most difficult part about the snowflake theory is that to use it successfully we must be the right kind of person. Any of us can go out for Christmas, pick a big gift, and look like a shining star. But to be consistently adding one small act of kindness to another, over time, takes character and persistence.

To remember to always put the toilet seat down, or always take your dish to the kitchen. To remember to give your spouse a moment to rest when they get home before you want chores done.

To remember your partner’s favorite candy bar, or the fact that they have a meeting with their boss every Thursday. To remember to ask about their day, even if there was nothing special planned, and then really listen.

I have a good friend who is a dentist. He swears by the small act of flossing daily and all of the problems it prevents. But it’s such a small and simple thing I often neglect it. He attributed a recent cavity I got in between two teeth to the fact that I didn’t floss often enough.

For those who live the snowflake theory and do many small things over time, again and again, great things lie ahead. Those who don’t will find their relationship much like a snow deprived area —in a drought which will likely make the upcoming season even more difficult.

So, as we head into another new year, perhaps the best thing you can do to keep love alive in 2023 is simply to be a flake. Rather than focusing on huge acts of greatness, focus on the small, consistent things you can do to show you care.

While this may not bring instant results of great happiness any more than one snowflake makes for a beautiful winter scene, when combined over time with other small acts of caring, one will notice such great relationship potential that even a snow hotel in Norway will be jealous.

Enjoy being a flake.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.