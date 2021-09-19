KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Be a player

Second, because they set high standards, perfect couples (much like wise athletes) don’t expect perfection from one another. Being married to another human, they realize that sometimes, despite best efforts, we fall short of expectations. This doesn’t mean that when the ball is dropped perfect couples simply give up on the goal, but instead they review the matter, apologize and forgive, and try harder next time.

Let’s say, for example, that Bill has a bad day at work and is rude towards his wife that night. Believing that everyone is entitled to a bad day now and again, his wife cuts him a little slack (she doesn’t expect perfection). However, instead of lowering her expectations and simply letting him treat her in such a way, she may later gently inquire about his behavior.

Not expecting perfection from himself, Bill will realize that while he did have a bad day, it wasn’t appropriate to take it out on his wife. He apologizes, she forgives, and they work together on a plan to make next time less damaging.

Third, perfect couples place a high emphasis on keeping their friendship strong. I’m always inspired by a quote of Mignon McLaughlin, who stated, “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.”