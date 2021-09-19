KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Be a player

In baseball if you hit the ball three times out of 10 you’re considered to be an excellent player. In basketball, NBA players make less than 50 percent of their shots. In bowling, the odds of a professional rolling a perfect game is 460 to 1.
Yet in marriage, if your spouse messes up one time we flip out and act like it’s the beginning of WW3…...and you commit yourself not to lose the war!
. How quickly we forget that we are married to a human, we all make mistakes, and, as married partners, we’re really all on the same team. Can you imagine acting the same way if you were playing a game of tennis and your partner missed a serve?
So if married couples are no more perfect than professional athletes, what does a perfect couple really look like? In the words of my friend, “I don’t even know if my marriage is normal or not? What is a ‘good’ marriage supposed to look like anyway?”
First, like professional athletes, perfect couples do set high standards for each other and for the relationship. So, for example, they may agree that it’s not appropriate to fight in front of friends. Or that Friday night is expected and agreed upon as date night. Whatever the case, they have set certain rules of fair play, and they attempt to adhere to them with sincere effort rather than simply lowering their expectations.
Second, because they set high standards, perfect couples (much like wise athletes) don’t expect perfection from one another. Being married to another human, they realize that sometimes, despite best efforts, we fall short of expectations. This doesn’t mean that when the ball is dropped perfect couples simply give up on the goal, but instead they review the matter, apologize and forgive, and try harder next time.
Let’s say, for example, that Bill has a bad day at work and is rude towards his wife that night. Believing that everyone is entitled to a bad day now and again, his wife cuts him a little slack (she doesn’t expect perfection). However, instead of lowering her expectations and simply letting him treat her in such a way, she may later gently inquire about his behavior.
Not expecting perfection from himself, Bill will realize that while he did have a bad day, it wasn’t appropriate to take it out on his wife. He apologizes, she forgives, and they work together on a plan to make next time less damaging.
Third, perfect couples place a high emphasis on keeping their friendship strong. I’m always inspired by a quote of Mignon McLaughlin, who stated, “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.”
Believing this to be true, perfect couples do many of the things that caused them to fall in love in the first place: they go on dates, talk often, treat each other with respect, express appreciation, laugh together, and even connect throughout the day via text. Such emphasis on keeping their friendship strong allows happy couples to fall in love again and again with the same person over the years.
Athletes can be inspiring to watch at any level of play as they perfect their art over time and achieve great things through hard work, teamwork and dedication. Similarly, while they too will never become 100 percent perfect, happy couples can achieve professional-grade happiness as they live, apply, and practice the skills of perfection noted above.
And if they do that while watching BYU football, then it doesn’t get any better than that (and a shout out to UNL football too, just for safety reasons!)
Mark Anderson is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800- or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.