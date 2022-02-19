KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Be a Ram

Last week I encouraged readers to be a Bengal, in reference to the Cincinnati Bengals, who, against the second worst odds ever in NFL history, fought their way all the way to the Super Bowl. Whether they won or lost the big game against the Rams, their tenacity and diligence and belief in their potential made them a winning team already and taught us all a lot about keepin' love alive.
Well, the Bengal’s lost the Super Bowl. So this week I’m encouraging you to be a Ram instead. After all, who wants to be a loser?
In all seriousness, the Bengal’s are an incredible team, and played very well, leading for quite some time and only losing by three points. Pretty incredible for a team that statistically didn’t hold a chance in even getting there, much less winning. We can learn a lot from them about keepin love alive over a lifetime.
The Los Angeles Rams, winners of this year’s Super Bowl, also teach us a very important lesson on how to win against the odds: by using positive psychology.
For quite sometime psychology focused on the negatives of life. Most of their studies were done on people in prison, people suffering from devastating anxiety and depression, and even people committed for life to mental health institutions.
While this is an important branch of psychology, it did little to study those people who were, for example, law abiding citizens who, somehow without training, had healthy emotions and a mentally balanced life. It wasn’t that this group didn’t have struggles, but they, somehow, knew how to respond in a way to make things better, not worse (unlike those, for example, that may respond poorly and end up in prison).
Marriage therapy took the same devastating trend, studying primarily divorced couples trying to figure out what made marriage work, until recently, when researchers instead started to study happy couples and learn what they did to keep love alive. Known as the “Masters of Marriage”, these happy couples teach the rest of us how to have a healthy, happy relationship.
What researchers have learned from watching the Masters of Marriage, the Los Angeles Rams, and even the Golden State Warriors (who have made it to the NBA finals five years in a row and won the championship three of those times) is a branch now called positive psychology.
Positive psychology is exactly what it sounds like: focusing on the positive, not the negative.
Sports coaching, traditionally, has been very negative: yelling, screaming, even throwing chairs and punishing players for their mistakes. Positive psychology coaching instead focuses on players strengths, encouraging them to do better, and actually facilitates a relaxed environment where players have fun, encourage one another, and believe that no matter how bad the last play was, the next one can be the best one ever.
Can you imagine setting up such an atmosphere in your relationship? That’s exactly what we see in the Masters of Marriage. Here’s few tips to begin to use it today:
The Rule of Teamwork: Marriage is not one person’s job. Both should be planning dates, cleaning the kitchen, and helping with the kids. If one person sees the other struggling, Masters of Marriage” help out. Jump in. Ask “What can I do to help?” rather than turning a blind eye or thinking “That’s not my job.”
The Rule of Recognition: One way or another, we all like to be recognized and appreciated for what we do. Masters of Marriage notice the contributions their partner makes and aren’t shy in thanking them. Rather than focusing on what their partner doesn’t do, or taking it for granted, they focus, recognize, and openly appreciate what their partner does to help keep love alive.
Have a partner who makes the bed? Helps keep the house clean? Works day and night to afford to keep the lights on? Plays with the kids? Cuddles with you on the couch? Is the best parent ever? Clips coupons to save money? Whatever it is, be sure to notice, and openly appreciate, your partner’s contributions to keepin’ love alive.
Have a great week in using positive psychology to be a winning team, and tune in next week to learn more positive psychology tips to keepin’ love alive.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
