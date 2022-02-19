KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Be a Ram

Last week I encouraged readers to be a Bengal, in reference to the Cincinnati Bengals, who, against the second worst odds ever in NFL history, fought their way all the way to the Super Bowl. Whether they won or lost the big game against the Rams, their tenacity and diligence and belief in their potential made them a winning team already and taught us all a lot about keepin' love alive.

Well, the Bengal’s lost the Super Bowl. So this week I’m encouraging you to be a Ram instead. After all, who wants to be a loser?

In all seriousness, the Bengal’s are an incredible team, and played very well, leading for quite some time and only losing by three points. Pretty incredible for a team that statistically didn’t hold a chance in even getting there, much less winning. We can learn a lot from them about keepin love alive over a lifetime.

The Los Angeles Rams, winners of this year’s Super Bowl, also teach us a very important lesson on how to win against the odds: by using positive psychology.

For quite sometime psychology focused on the negatives of life. Most of their studies were done on people in prison, people suffering from devastating anxiety and depression, and even people committed for life to mental health institutions.