Keepin’ Love Alive: Be an Underdog

Sports fan or not, March is an exciting time in college basketball as teams compete for the championship. Starting off with 68 teams, game by game, an eventual champion is crowned.

Perhaps even more exciting is to see how many underdog teams do well. There’s always overtime wins, games won in the last second and controversial calls that change the tournament forever. And there’s always the underdogs everyone loves to cheer for.

This year has had no shortage of underdog winners, so far tying for the third most in tournament history. Had one more underdog team won, it would have been the second highest number ever. And last year set tournament history with the most underdog winners making it to the Sweet Sixteen that ever have.

It appears that unpredictability is becoming the norm and that the underdog is making a comeback. No longer can we base the future on the past. As they say, times may be changing.

We are seeing a similar trend in marriage, with the divorce rate falling over the last decade. Just three years ago, it hit a 50 year low!

And while many are blaming the pandemic for many things, more than 50 percent of married people say that it actually helped to improve their marriage, with many reporting more appreciation and a deeper commitment to their relationship than before.

Since people often like to follow the trends and fit in, these are important statistics to know. And hopeful statistics for those who want to maintain a happy relationship and hope that their children will be able to do the same, too.

While it’s hard to decipher exactly what the cause of this divorce decrease is, there are many theories worth considering.

One is that there is less stigma about getting help to save your relationship. People are finally willing to admit that they don’t know what they’re doing and get some help to figure it out.

And why would we know what we’re doing? Many married people have never seen a functional marriage before, and many grew up watching shows like the Simpsons, South Park, or Sponge Bob; not exactly a healthy set of role models for a happy marriage.

I used to think that because I was male I should be able to fix things around the house and repair my car, too. Turns out that simply being male qualifies me no more for these tasks than being a female means you know how to cook.

So along with a healthy dose of reality that we all need to be trained in life to know what we’re doing, getting that help has also become much easier, too. Just like increased access to healthcare can save lives, increased access to valuable relationship skills can help save relationships, too.

Many experts post free advice on easily accessible platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. From the ease of a cell phone, helpful, (and free) relationship advice can be found.

Books can even be downloaded right at home, saving a trip to the bookstore in hopes of finding something helpful. And online reviews will tell you quickly which books to read and which to skip much better than a paid endorsement on the back of a book will.

Relationship workshops can now be watched right at home on your TV, and telehealth therapy is being used more now to help couples than ever before. Couples can now attend therapy with licensed therapists from all over the world from the comfort (and confidentiality) of their own home.

It’s a wonderful combination that at the same time that there is less shame in reaching out and getting help, there is also a significant increase in the ease of getting that help.

So if you feel like you’re an underdog in your fight to help keep love alive, don’t give up hope. As the last two years of the NCAA championship games have shown us, the underdogs are winning at an unprecedented rate recently.

And even if you hope to save your marriage instead of win a basketball game, the news is equally promising with a dropping divorce rate, less stigma, and easier (and cheaper!) access to solid information and help.

Perhaps in all of the history of relationships, now is the greatest time to cheer for the growing return of the stable marriage.

To reach out. To get that help. To cheer others on. And to show that keepin’ love alive for a lifetime is not only a possible, but enjoyable, journey to be on.

Even when you feel like the underdog.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.