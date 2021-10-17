KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Be different

Welcome to how effective couple relationships work and how ineffective couples destroy their relationship. Both happy and unhappy couples have opposites, but happy couples see their opposites and realize that they’re necessary to balance the relationship while ineffective couples see these opposites as the problem.

This doesn’t mean to be happy you have to be ecstatic about your differences and wish you had more, but you do need to honor your differences and be thankful for the balance they provide. A good pilot may grumble that drag decreases his airspeed, but this is the same pilot who later will be grateful for drag when it’s time for landing.

Here’s some practical examples for relationships: Couples often argue about money, with one wanting to spend more and one wanting to save more. On the surface this seems to cause concern, heartache and chaos and becomes a sore spot for many couples. However, much like the opposites of lift and weight, which seem to cause similar chaos against one another, it’s their opposite positions that allow the couple to have the needed balance related to money.