KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Be different

On a recent family vacation I took part, again, in the miracle of flight. It always amazes me that a 100,000 pound piece of metal can be held up by air. The same air that can’t even hold up my arm.
And, of course, the experience reminded me of marriage. In fact, it reminded me about one of my favorite principles of marriage. A key principle that often separates the happy couples from the miserable ones, so read on and be wise!
Airplanes fly because of opposite forces. The force of lift, which causes the airplane to rise, for example, is balanced by the opposite force of weight, which causes the airplane to descend. Similarly thrust allows the airplane to go forward and the opposite force of drag allows it to slow down. Because these forces are opposite, it appears they are working against each other.
It doesn’t take an aeronautical engineer, however, to figure out that these opposite forces are exactly what’s needed to allow the miracle of flight to happen. If there were no weight, for example, there would be no opposite to balance lift and the airplane could go up but never down.
If thrust were not balanced out by its opposite of drag, the airplane could accelerate but never slow down. Obviously not having these opposites would be dangerous and would literally make effective flight impossible. Imagine life today without flight.
Welcome to how effective couple relationships work and how ineffective couples destroy their relationship. Both happy and unhappy couples have opposites, but happy couples see their opposites and realize that they’re necessary to balance the relationship while ineffective couples see these opposites as the problem.
This doesn’t mean to be happy you have to be ecstatic about your differences and wish you had more, but you do need to honor your differences and be thankful for the balance they provide. A good pilot may grumble that drag decreases his airspeed, but this is the same pilot who later will be grateful for drag when it’s time for landing.
Here’s some practical examples for relationships: Couples often argue about money, with one wanting to spend more and one wanting to save more. On the surface this seems to cause concern, heartache and chaos and becomes a sore spot for many couples. However, much like the opposites of lift and weight, which seem to cause similar chaos against one another, it’s their opposite positions that allow the couple to have the needed balance related to money.
Don’t believe me? If you think the opposites of save and spend are a bad combination, try what happens when you remove the opposites and put two spenders together or two savers. Neither combination yields good results, with two spenders having a lot of fun but not savings for a rainy day or retirement. And two savers may have a big bank account but will never have the luxuries of life they can afford and may die millionaires while living in a homeless shelter.
Even in parenting a balanced approach is necessary with women often advising their children to be more cautious and men encouraging them to take risks. Again, while these are opposite forces, the balance they create allows the children to explore but do so in a safer way.
There’s many more examples of opposites couples have, and research shows that both the happy and the unhappy couples have them, but the difference lies in how they view them. Happy couples will take the old saying that opposites attract and be thankful for it as a balancing force in their relationship. Unhappy ones will take the same saying and see it as the root of all problems.
So this weekend, be thankful opposites attract and you’ll be well on your way to keepin’ love alive.
For more information on happy couples visit www.panhandlecouples.com.
Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.
Mark Andersonis a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice in Scottsbluff at Oregon Trail Mental Health. He can be reached at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.