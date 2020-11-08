KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Be lovable

When working with distressed couples I’ll often ask, “If you were to meet your partner today for the first time, are they someone you’d fall in love with?” Unanimously, the answer is no.

This teaches me that in order to keep love alive, each of us must be lovable. Can I honestly say in this last week that I gave my partner reasons to fall in love with me? Did I extend a helping hand, send flowers, call to say hi, or ask about her day and really listen?

In the dating days I did many things to convince her to love and marry me. Like most, I went out of my way to assure she knew how much I cared. It worked so well she did fall in love with me. But that was years ago. If I want her to love me now, I must continually be giving her reasons why she should.

This is not to say we all must be 100 percent perfect all the time. Most of us will have a grumpy day here or there, or a time when we need a bit more support. Partners must be tolerant during such occasions. However, there’s a big difference between having a grumpy day and having a grumpy personality.